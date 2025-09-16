Zimbabwe: 'Youths Must Lead in Nation-Building' - Urged to Avoid Drug Abuse

Zvishavane — PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday challenged youths to play leading roles in building the nation as he decried the surge in drug and substance abuse among young people.

He made the remarks at Munhumutapa Day commemorations, which coincided with his 83rd birthday celebrations attended by thousands of people in the Mapanzure area of Zvishavane, who shared a cake with the First Family.

In his address, the President implored youths to shun drugs, adding that the nation could not be led by drunkards.

"Chingofunga nyika ichitongwa nemunhu aka sticker? We cannot run a nation under the influence of drugs, so as youths, we must unite and guard against these vices," said the President.

He said today's youths must take a leaf from those of yesteryear, who under the spirit of unity, fought and won the country's independence in 1980.

Under the Second Republic, there are many success stories in different sectors of the economy that youths should take advantage of, to improve on beneficiation and value addition through innovation and technology.

"So, the youths of today must be inspired by the achievements of the youths of yesteryear and instead, take a leading role in building the nation as we collectively move towards achieving our development goals," he said.

President Mnangagwa commended First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for taking a leading role in the anti-drug abuse drive, adding that only sober minds can work towards achieving developmental goals.

"A healthy nation is a productive nation so as youths, you must protect your minds and bodies from these vices that kill our moral fabric.

"You must choose discipline in life and not destruction. Your dynamism and energy are indeed a crucial force that must continue to drive progress, modernisation and industrialisation in our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

"You are the descendants of the Great Munhumutapa. As a nation, we believe in your potential; we have confidence in your ability to propel our country forward into a brighter and more prosperous future," he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Munhumutapa Day is an important date on the country's calendar as it allows the people to celebrate the achievements and appreciate the contribution of the younger generation in nation building.

"The Munhumutapa Day holds a great historical and cultural significance for our nation. It should remain a source of motivation as we look into the future, towards Vision 2030.

"Munhumutapa represents more than just a historical figure, he embodies the values of nation-building, leadership and sovereignty," he said.

Youths should remain patriotic and loyal to their country, which is the embodiment of Munhumutapa, said the President.

"True patriotism means putting our country first, protecting our culture and defending the sovereignty that was won through the blood and sacrifice of our liberation heroes.

"It is about taking pride in being Zimbabwean, working hard in your chosen fields and rejecting all divisive tendencies that weaken our unity," added President Mnangagwa.

Working together with the Youth League, the Second Republic has rolled out several youth empowerment programmes for the benefit of everyone in the country's 10 provinces, he added.

Some of the programmes include the Munhumutapa Housing Scheme, the Presidential Youth Empowerment Fund, the Presidential Mechanisation Programme as well as the Heifer and Goat Schemes.

All these initiatives have contributed to youth development.

President Mnangagwa said to fully realise Vision 2030, youths should take an active role in all sectors of the economy.

"This vision requires the active participation of the youth, who must be equipped with the skills, knowledge and resources to lead the nation.

"I expect youths to bring forward well-thought ideas and implementation strategies to the table of my Government as to how we can scale up the adoption of youth innovations as well as their participation in new areas of the economy," he said.