Zimbabwe: Second Republic's Development Agenda Irreversible - President

Zvishavane — ZIMBABWE'S infrastructure development projects, such as housing, are part of an irreversible journey by the Second Republic to achieve national goals through strategic investments and provision of homegrown solutions to improve the lives of ordinary people, President Mnangagwa has said.

He made the remarks in his keynote address yesterday in Zvishavane, where he commissioned Midlands Park Housing Project, a multi-million dollar entity that is a major milestone in the Government's drive to provide decent accommodation.

"Our country is indeed on an irreversible journey towards 2030," said President Mnangagwa.

"As the Second Republic, we shall continue to decisively embrace the future where strategic investments, natural solidarity and home-grown solutions propel us into a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income economy with a high quality of life for all the people of our great country."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President toured the facility to get an appreciation of the project.

He commended the Public Service Commission Pension Fund, which spearheaded the project, saying the fruition of the US$29 million housing entity was testimony of what could be done when there was judicious use of resources.

"I congratulate you for the hard work and prudent use of resources that have seen this project becoming a reality.

"The project stands as a symbol of what we can achieve working together. The modern infrastructure also stands as a source of pride for the veterans of the liberation struggle who fought hard so we could have a decent life.

"I congratulate the Public Service Commission, along with all our strategic partners, for the hard work, unity of purpose and prudent use of resources that have seen this project becoming a reality. Makorokoto, amhlophe.

"The commissioning of these state-of-the-art accommodation facilities stands as a symbol of what we can achieve working together as a united and peace-loving people towards the modernisation of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe," said President Mnangagwa.

The President said the fact that the commissioning ceremony coincided with the celebrations of Munhumutapa Day and his birthday anniversary, is a befitting tribute to the rich cultural heritage of the country, which everyone is duty bound to defend.

He added that the modern infrastructure evident in all parts of the country, including the facility launched yesterday, serves as a source of pride for the veterans of the liberation struggle who fought so that everyone can have a higher quality of life.

"Our forefathers built the imposing Great Zimbabwe, we, the current generation, are building, modernising and industrialising our motherland, brick-by-brick, stone upon stone and step by step.

President Mnangagwa plants a tree at the main entrance to the US$20 million Midlands Housing Development Project in Zvishavane yesterday.

"Well done to all Zimbabweans for realising the current successes. Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa, nevene vayo/ Ilizwe, lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo," said President Mnangagwa.

The housing project, added the President, went beyond the provision of housing and embodies the spirit of patriotism and collective determination.

It further encapsulates the bold choices being made by the Second Republic under the National Development Strategy, to realise equitable, people-centred development that leaves no one and no place behind, he said.

The President said the mixed-use of housing and student accommodation projects was as a result of a combined investment of US$37,7 million and showed how national institutions could execute projects with urgency and precision in the discharge of national assignments.

"The principle of value for money, quality workmanship and modern designs as well as timely completion, must now be an embedded characteristic of all public sector infrastructure projects," he said.

President Mnangagwa said it was commendable that more than 300 families and 750 students would benefit from the facilities.

By deliberately addressing the housing needs and responding to the demand for modern student accommodation, the Second Republic is also nurturing and developing young people from across the country's 10 provinces to be versatile and have high self-esteem as they pursue their education and innovation.

On the other hand, families are being enabled to live in secure, peaceful and stable environments, added the President.

The project, said President Mnangagwa, had a direct and profound impact on the local economy after it created over 3 000 job opportunities, offered incomes, transformed livelihoods and ensured the development and transfer of skills, particularly among youths and women.

"This is commendable. It is also pleasing to note that the local community has benefited from the upgraded water and sanitation systems as well as road infrastructure.

"The success of this project demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships. I, thus, commend all stakeholders, including contractors and service providers as well as local authorities for their immense contribution to this achievement.

"Going forward, I expect the performance template of the Public Service Pension Fund to be replicated across all provinces and districts.

"With strategic focus, discipline and unwavering national interest, all public institutions are indeed capable of success and excellence," he said.

President Mnangagwa commended the administration of the Fund, saying it has registered exponential growth from a seed capital of US$4,5 million to the current value of about US$650 million, something he said showed it was a self-sustaining development financing model, which could be emulated by other State-owned Enterprises and local authorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Beyond providing housing, the Fund is applauded for establishing industrial warehousing hubs, student accommodation complexes, as well as investments in renewable energy projects and the tourism sector, among others.

"These multi-faceted investment portfolios showcase the Fund's critical role in complementing the socio-economic growth of our country.

"Beyond playing its part in the physical infrastructure ecosystem, the Public Service Pension Fund remains a vital pillar of social security. It must ensure that our pensioners, who have served this nation with dedication, receive a dignified and sustainable income in retirement," said the President.

As the Public Service Commission embarks on Phase Two of this development and other strategic projects across Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa urged all stakeholders, community representatives and citizens to remain steadfast in advancing national aspirations.

"The weighty duty to build our country lies with us," he said.

Yesterday's event was attended by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Government ministers, Zanu PF Politburo members, captains of industry, local authorities and land developers, among others.