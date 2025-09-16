Tanzania's Pediatric Heart Surgery Camp Saves Over 270m/

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has saved 270m/- through a special pediatric heart surgery camp conducted by specialists from the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in collaboration with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center from Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the conclusion of the camp in Dar es Salaam, JKCI Executive Director Dr. Peter Kisenge said the success was due to the good relationship between Tanzania and Saudi Arabia under the able leadership of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Hon. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Dr. Kisenge, who is also a cardiologist, said that over a period of eight days, they have performed heart surgeries on children who had heart valve problems, repairing heart chambers and blood vessels, and saving their lives.

"All the children are doing well and will be discharged in the next few days after their condition improves. We thank our colleagues at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Saudi Arabia, who, in addition to providing heart surgery services, have also brought medical equipment that has been used in the treatment of these children," he said.

For his part, the Deputy Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Tanzania, Abdallah Kashani, thanked the Tanzanian government for the cooperation they are providing and promised to continue providing cooperation at the Jakaya Kikwete Heart Institute (JKCI) for children with heart problems as an important part of providing humanitarian services to the community.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, the Director of the Middle East Department, Ambassador Abdallah Kilima, said the government supports the efforts made by heart surgeons from Saudi Arabia.

"Thanks go to the King of Saudi Arabia and the doctors who have been willing to come to Tanzania to perform heart surgery on children, a surgery that is difficult to perform and takes a long time, but we have seen that there are surgeries that have taken a short time, and we are witnessing great success", said Ambassador Kilima.

And the Leader of the Team of Specialists from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Saudi Arabia, Aijohara Hamza, said that the success they have achieved in treating children is due to the good cooperation they receive from their fellow specialists at JKCI and the significant investment made by the Tanzanian government in the institution.

"We thank God that we have successfully performed heart surgery on 28 children and all of them have come out safely, as it is our joy to see that we are saving the lives of children and bringing smiles back to their families," said Dr. Aijohara.

Parents of children who have been treated at the camp thanked the specialists for saving the lives of their children after suffering for a long time with a heart disease that was bothering them.

"My child was diagnosed with heart problems two years ago, and I was told his treatment would cost 9m/-, but I paid just one million, plus the rest I got a medical exemption, and the child has undergone surgery and is doing well", said Mwaija.

"I thank God my child has recovered. I could not have afforded the medical expenses on my own, but I thank the doctors, nurses, and all the health professionals for restoring happiness to me and my child," said Asha.