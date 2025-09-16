Tanzania, Zimbabwe Seek to Deepen Ties in Trade, Private Sector Investment

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA, and Zimbabwe have begun to explore business opportunities and strategies targeting to enhance economic cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, and private sector collaboration.

Tanzanian envoy to Zimbabwe, Suzan Kaganda, who recently met with Christopher Mugaga, the Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) held lengthy discussions focused on exploring opportunities and strategies to enhance economic cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and private sector collaboration.

During the talks, Ambassador Kaganda praised ZNCC for its significant contribution to the promotion of business in Zimbabwe. She also conveyed greetings from Vincent Minja, the President of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (TCCIA).

Ambassador Kaganda emphasized the critical role of the Port of Dar es Salaam in facilitating regional trade. She highlighted that the port plays a vital part in the transportation of vehicles from Japan to Zimbabwe, a factor that prompted the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to open an office in Zimbabwe to streamline shipping procedures.

On his part, Christopher Mugaga expressed gratitude to the Tanzanian leaders for the ongoing cooperation and underscored the importance of increasing visits, meetings, and business forums to further boost trade and investment growth between the two countries.

Mugaga also announced that ZNCC is ready to organize and bring a delegation of Zimbabwean businesspeople to Tanzania in June 2026, where they will engage with their counterparts from TCCIA and explore various investment opportunities available in Tanzania.

These discussions have laid a solid foundation for economic cooperation between Tanzania and Zimbabwe. It is also anticipated that prior to the Africa-Nordic Foreign Ministers Meeting scheduled for October 2025 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, leaders from TCCIA and ZNCC will convene again for in-depth talks aimed at promoting trade and investment for the mutual benefit of both nations.