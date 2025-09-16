Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Rallies Munhumutapa Day Warns Against Drugs and Division

15 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged youth to draw inspiration from the legacy of the Munhumutapa Empire calling on them to embrace discipline, innovation and patriotism while rejecting drugs and destructive influences.

Speaking in Zvishavane at the second edition of the Munhumutapa Day celebrations which also coincides with his birthday, Mnangagwa said young people must be at the forefront of shaping Zimbabwe's future under Vision 2030.

"This year's theme, From Revolutionary Roots to Youth Empowerment, Securing Our Future, embodies patriotism and loyalty to our motherland," he told thousands of supporters including the ZANU-PF Youth League.

"True patriotism means putting our country first, protecting our culture, and defending the sovereignty won through sacrifice," he said

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mnangagwa praised youth contributions in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, sports and culture while highlighting government-backed programmes such as the Munhumutapa Housing Scheme, youth empowerment funds and livestock distribution initiatives.

He urged young people to seize opportunities in agro-manufacturing, mining value addition, renewable energy and ICT-driven industries.

However, he warned of growing social ills, singling out drug and substance abuse as a major threat.

"Drugs will rob you of your ability to fulfil your destiny and weaken families, ultimately degrading our national fabric. Choose discipline over destruction. A healthy nation is a productive nation," he said.

The President also framed the Munhumutapa Empire as a symbol of leadership and sovereignty that should inspire young Zimbabweans.

"Like Munhumutapa, who united his kingdom and ensured its prosperity, my administration is committed to uniting Zimbabwe and building sustainable development," he said

The annual Munhumutapa Day, launched in 2024 in Masvingo, will rotate across the country's ten provinces.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.