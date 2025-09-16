Ethiopians Continue Celebrating Completion of GERD With Rallies

Addis Ababa — Ethiopians in different regions have continued celebrating the completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in colorful rallies.

Following its official inauguration on September 9, 2025, jubilant rallies and colorful festivities have swept across the nation, uniting Ethiopians in a shared sense of pride and achievement.

The GERD, located on the Nile River in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State, stands as Africa's largest hydroelectric power project.

Beyond its technical scale, it has come to embody the determination, resilience, and collective will of the Ethiopian people, who financed the project through their own contributions, including bonds and fundraising campaigns.

In Addis Ababa and other cities, residents have gathered in vast numbers to celebrate the project's successful completion, widely seen as both a national triumph and a symbol of self-reliance.

Assosa, the capital of Benishangul-Gumuz, where the dam is situated, was the scene of particularly vibrant celebrations, with rallies featuring traditional dances, patriotic songs, and speeches underscoring the dam's long-term significance.

Speaking at the event, Chief Administrator Ashadli Hassan hailed the GERD as "a powerful symbol of hard work, unity, determination, and sacrifice."

He emphasized that the project's realization was the fruit of nationwide solidarity and strong leadership in the face of external and internal challenges.

"This is more than an engineering feat," Ashadli declared. "It is a legacy that has transformed Ethiopians from history-tellers into history-makers on the Abay issue."

He added that local communities are already beginning to benefit from the project, which will serve as a pillar of Ethiopia's economic growth and prosperity.

Rally participants carried banners bearing slogans such as "Our Dam is a timeless legacy of the Abay generation, built at the right time with the right vision," and "Our Dam is a pillar of our unity and solidarity, built with our own resources."

Similar scenes unfolded in Gambella Regional State, where thousands turned out for a colorful rally.

Chief Administrator Alemitu Umod praised Ethiopians' patriotism and noted the spirit of unity that made the dam possible.

"The same resilience that protected Ethiopia from foreign invaders has now been harnessed to build the GERD," she said, adding, "This project is a living testimony that when Ethiopians work together with solidarity, there is no challenge too great to overcome."

Alemitu also thanked the people of Gambella for their significant contributions through bond purchases and public support, stressing that the collaborative energy behind the GERD should inspire future development projects across the nation.

For Ethiopians, the GERD represents far more than electricity generation.