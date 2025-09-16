Ethiopia: GSTS Calls Urgent International Action Over Escalating Human Rights Violations in Tigray

Mekelle — The Global Society of Tigray Scholars and Professionals (GSTS) has issued a strong appeal to the United Nations, African Union, diplomatic missions, and international human rights organizations, warning of what it described as "grave and escalating human rights violations" in Tigray.

In a statement issued on 13 September 2025, GSTS said the violations have intensified following the March 2025 overthrow of the Tigray Interim Administration (TIA) by a TPLF faction backed by military commanders. It stressed that the opportunity for peace, recovery, stability, and democratic transition under the TIA, led by President Tadesse Werede, has steadily deteriorated.

The group cited forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, unlawful removals from office, intimidation, and the suppression of local self-administration in areas such as Southern Tigray (Raya), the Southeastern Zone, Eastern Zone, Tembien, and Northwestern Tigray.

"We keep records of all sorts of human rights violations in Tigray. We document rights violations through witness accounts, photos, videos, and incident logs," Gebrekidan Gebresilassie (PhD), President of GSTS, told Addis Standard. He added that while GSTS does not provide direct victim support, it focuses on documenting cases, raising awareness, collaborating with stakeholders, and referring victims to human rights bodies and diplomatic missions.

GSTS further warned that the current administration has rolled back the relative inclusivity, freedoms, and political space seen under former TIA President Getachew Reda, creating what it called a "toxic and repressive political environment" that undermines peace and stability.

The organization called for immediate international condemnation of the abuses, an independent investigation to ensure accountability, and stronger measures to prevent military-backed intimidation of civilians.

"If human rights bodies don't sufficiently answer, GSTS may pursue alternative accountability avenues, including escalating cases to international mechanisms, pursuing legal actions, and strengthening advocacy with civil society and media," Gebrekidan stressed.

"The people of Tigray, already enduring deep pain and trauma from years of war, continue to live in fear and terror, facing systematic oppression, political hostage-taking, and the denial of their fundamental human and civil rights," the statement concluded.