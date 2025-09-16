Congo-Kinshasa: Beni, Butembo and Lubero - Civil Society Calls On Monusco to Strengthen Civilian Protection

press release

A few days ago, a deadly attack by the ADF in the territory of Lubero cost the lives of several dozen civilians. Faced with this resurgence of violence, North Kivu civil society coordination met with MONUSCO in Beni to discuss measures for protecting populations.

They praised the Mission's role in supporting defense and security forces, intensifying joint patrols, and opening new temporary bases to better protect civilians. They also requested more sustained action to durably stabilize a region still threatened by ADF activism and the M23/AFC coalition. The meeting, organized in Beni-ville, the provisional provincial capital of North Kivu, brought together civil society representatives from Goma, Beni, Masisi, and Nyiragongo.

Call for Strengthened Engagement

"We must take advantage of MONUSCO's expertise and presence to help us restore peace. Our need is peace, and to achieve it, we must work hand in hand with MONUSCO" declared John Banyene, president of the provincial coordination. He also emphasized the need to raise public awareness to better understand the Mission's mandate, while highlighting that MONUSCO would remain an essential partner even once peace is restored.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Strengthening Collaboration for Peace

"MONUSCO acts and remains active in the field alongside defense and security forces to protect civilians. We have intensified our patrols with Blue Helmets in our areas of operations; in Ituri, for example, we have even opened new temporary military bases. All of this aims to strengthen civilian protection" recalled Abdourahamane Ganda, head of MONUSCO's sub-office in Beni. He also invited civil society to work hand in hand with the Mission, by raising community awareness about disinformation and facilitating the implementation of field activities. According to him, only close cooperation will overcome insecurity.

Reinforced Field Presence

MONUSCO and FARDC are currently multiplying joint patrols in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri. Just last week, more than one hundred patrols were conducted, preventing or countering several attacks by armed groups. These actions demonstrate the joint commitment to protecting populations and restoring peace in a region where civilians remain caught between ADF violence and that of other local armed groups.