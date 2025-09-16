East Africa: EAC Hosts Groundbreaking Public-Private Dialogue On Mobility of Business Persons

Kampala, Uganda — The East African Community (EAC) Secretariat, in partnership with the EU- EAC CORE Programme, has held the inaugural Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) on Mobility of Business Persons in Kampala, Uganda.

This landmark event, held September 11-12, convened public and private sector representatives, specifically immigration authorities and representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, ministries of trade, labor organizations, service sector regulators, and representatives from service sector business entities across all EAC partner states. The dialogue aimed to create a dynamic platform for public and private sector stakeholders to collaboratively address longstanding barriers to cross-border mobility and develop actionable solutions that drive regional integration and economic growth.

The EAC Common Market Protocol, a cornerstone of regional integration, guarantees the free movement of persons, labour, services, and capital. While intra-EAC trade in services has grown by 12% over the past five years, the number of professionals able to move and work across borders remains below 30,000 annually--less than 0.01% of the region's skilled workforce.

Despite Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) in engineering, accountancy, and architecture, implementation remains uneven. Only 40% of eligible professionals successfully utilize these MRAs to work in another partner state.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Public-Private Dialogue in Kampala provided a unique opportunity for business leaders, government officials, and regulators to share experiences and co-create practical solutions for business mobility.

"Seamless movement of businesspersonsis not just a policy aspiration; it is a catalyst for innovation, job creation, and shared prosperity across East Africa," said Annette Ssemuwemba, Deputy Secretary General of the East African Community. "This dialogue marks a pivotal step towards breaking down barriers and unlocking the full potential of our region's service sectors. We are especially grateful for the support of the EU-EAC CORE Programme, whose partnership is vital to realizing these ambitions. "

Participants also explored international best practices, drawing lessons from successful models such as the European Union's "Points of Single Contact" (PSC) system and the APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC). The goal is to design a tailored solution that addresses the specific needs of the EAC's liberalized service sectors, including education, finance, communications, business services, and transport--sectors vital for job creation, economic growth, and societal well-being.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Business Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Discussions included an admission that Mode IV movement (temporary movement of service suppliers) requires governments to address several critical challenges.

The challenges identified included immigration and security, labor market protection, recognition of qualifications, administrative and regulatory complexity, and limited awareness and communication.

Officials said that with the invaluable support of partners--including the European Union Delegation through the EU-EAC CORE Programme--the EAC Secretariat said that it is committed to working closely with Partner States to overcome these challenges.

By providing technical and financial support from the European Union Delegation, the Programme is instrumental in strengthening the EAC's capacity to implement the Common Market Protocol and foster a more competitive, innovative, and inclusive economy.

"The EU-EAC CORE Programme's unwavering commitment to removing barriers and promoting the free movement of services and professionals is helping to unlock new opportunities for businesses and citizens across the EAC. This partnership exemplifies how shared values and strategic collaboration can drive sustainable development, prosperity, and unity across borders."