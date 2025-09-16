Malawi: Inside Mutharika's Failed Bid to Secure Atupele Muluzi Alliance - How DPP Internal Politics Derailed Presidential Strategy

As Malawi heads to the 2025 elections next week, fresh revelations from within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) expose deep divisions and power struggles that derailed former President Peter Mutharika's original strategy to hand the political mantle to United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi.

Multiple sources inside the party say Mutharika--widely known as APM--never intended to contest the 2025 presidential race. Instead, he had planned to endorse Muluzi, seeing him as the future of Malawian politics. But internal sabotage, mistrust, and an iron grip on power by DPP hardliners scuttled the plan, leaving the opposition fractured and Mutharika with a controversial running mate--former Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah.

Meetings at Page House

DPP insiders confirm that Mutharika and Muluzi held at least two private meetings at Page House, Mutharika's residence in Mangochi. Away from the watchful eyes of party officials, Mutharika expressed his intention to strategically position Muluzi as his successor.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

These talks reflected Mutharika's belief that Muluzi possessed both the integrity and political experience needed to lead the nation.

A Proven Partnership

Mutharika's confidence in Muluzi stemmed from their past collaboration in government. Muluzi had served as a minister in Mutharika's administration, earning his trust through competence and loyalty during turbulent times.

Sources reveal that unlike many politicians, Muluzi won Mutharika's personal respect for understanding the complexities of governance and the weight of responsibility that comes with leadership.

Age and Health Concerns

At 84, Mutharika privately admitted that his age and health would limit his effectiveness in office. Behind closed doors, he acknowledged doubts about serving a full term.

"APM was very candid about his limitations," said a senior DPP official. "He believed Malawi needed younger, more energetic leadership--and he saw that in Atupele."

Public Respect and Regret

Mutharika's admiration for Muluzi was not a secret. In 2019, he publicly described Muluzi as someone who understood that "running government comes with responsibility."

Privately, however, Mutharika carried regret. He reportedly felt he owed Muluzi after sidelining him in the 2019 elections, when he chose Everton Chimulirenji as running mate--a decision analysts later branded a costly mistake. Supporting Muluzi in 2025 was seen as both redemption and political wisdom.

The Zisinthe Alliance That Never Was

Mutharika's original plan centered on forming the "Zisinthe Alliance"--a powerful opposition bloc bringing together the DPP, UDF, and AFORD. The coalition was designed to challenge the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) with a united front.

While Mutharika envisioned Muluzi as the alliance's running mate and eventual successor, many within the DPP elite resisted. Senior officials were unwilling to accept Muluzi as a future leader, fearing a loss of influence.

Sabotage and Betrayal

Hardliners within the DPP devised a plan to exploit Muluzi's youthful appeal and credibility while keeping power within their grip.

"They wanted to use Atupele's energy and reputation to win votes but never let him lead," explained one insider.

The scheme took a darker turn when party officials leaked details of the alliance agreement to the media and rival parties. This betrayal, which blindsided Mutharika, sowed mistrust and doomed the alliance.

To further justify the collapse, propaganda was spread accusing Muluzi of secretly plotting with the ruling MCP--a narrative crafted to discredit him and consolidate power within the DPP hierarchy.

Jane Ansah: A Controversial Choice

Following the collapse of the Zisinthe plan, Mutharika shocked the political scene by naming Jane Ansah as his running mate. Ansah's tenure as Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson in the disputed 2019 "Tippex Election" had ended in mass protests and a historic annulment by the Constitutional Court.

Given Mutharika's age, his running mate choice effectively signals his preferred successor. Critics argue that Ansah's controversial past makes her a liability rather than an asset to the DPP ticket.

A Questionable Legacy

The 2019 annulled election was marred by what the court described as "gross negligence" and "widespread incompetence." For a party struggling to regain public trust, Mutharika's decision to pick Ansah has raised serious questions about judgment and political foresight.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muluzi: The Clean Politician Malawi Was Denied?

Despite being sidelined, Muluzi remains a strong figure in Malawian politics. He has presented himself as a new-generation leader with a clean record, appealing especially to younger voters.

Analysts say this very integrity was the reason DPP hardliners fought to exclude him--they feared he represented too sharp a break from the old order of patronage and political gamesmanship.

The Road Not Taken

As Malawians prepare to vote, these revelations shed light on what might have been. The Zisinthe Alliance, underpinned by Muluzi's candidacy and Mutharika's endorsement, could have posed a serious challenge to the MCP.

Instead, internal betrayal has left the opposition fragmented, with a running mate selection that risks further eroding DPP's credibility. For many, the story of the failed Mutharika-Muluzi pact is a stark reminder of how personal ambition and power struggles continue to shape Malawi's democratic journey.