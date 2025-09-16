Uganda: Parents Urged to Use Digital Fees Payment As Schools Reopen for New Term

Police have urged parents to adopt use of digital means to pay school fees as one of the security precautions as the new term opens.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said school fees should be paid directly from parents' mobile devices to avoid any inconveniences and cases of being conned.

"This is the time when conmen are very active and alert. Many people use banks to pay school fees and this means they will stand in queues for a long time and being inconvenienced. This is where the conmen will take advantage to act as middlemen to help you pay school fees," Rusoke said.

"Promote alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and online banking, to reduce incidents of on-counter cash transactions. This will help in mitigating the associated risks but also reduce on the inconvenience arising from crowding at banks."

Police urged parents never to allow children to go to school without adult supervision and that if an adult is accompanying them, it should be someone trustworthy.

"Some parents don't pay attention to items children smuggle into their language. Some students carry drugs, alcohol, distracting gadgets and weapons. Inspect pupils' belongings, as they may contain illegal substances, distracting gadgets, or dangerous weapons that could harm others."

Police urged school administrators to ensure they verify health of students they are receiving.

Rusoke urged parents to establish clear procedures for dropping, picking of children from schools.

"The overall safety of the school environment is of paramount importance. We deal with all dangers, such as open manholes, compromised structures such as dilapidated latrines, and old school blocks."