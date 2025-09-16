Rwandan MPs Call Out EU Parliament Over Ingabire Resolution

The plenary sittings in both chambers of the Rwandan Parliament on Monday, September 15, resolved to review the European Parliament's September 11 resolution calling for the release of Victoire Ingabire, who faces charges related to incitement and forming a criminal group.

Lawmakers have rejected the European Parliament's resolution, saying it was an attack on Rwanda's national sovereignty and the integrity of the country's institutions, particularly the judiciary.

Ingabire was arrested in June 2025 on charges of forming a criminal group and planning to incite public disorder. The EU parliament claims the charges are politically motivated and has urged Rwanda to drop them.

Standing committees tasked with review

Standing committees in charge political affairs in the Senate and in the Chamber of Deputies were tasked to examine the content of the resolution, with a joint sitting scheduled Monday, at 3 pm, to consider their report on the issue.

Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Beline Uwineza, stated that the resolution not only questions Ingabire's detention but also misrepresents Rwanda's political and media environment.

"This resolution contains misleading ideas that attack our country's high leadership and institutions," she said. "It attempts to portray Rwanda as lacking political and media freedoms and aims to tarnish our image."

Uwineza stated that the Parliament has a responsibility to scrutinize the resolution and respond on behalf of the Rwandan people.

Lawmakers condemn 'interference'

MP Balinda Rutebuka argued that the EU parliament's resolution disrespects Rwanda's judiciary and violates international norms regarding the independence of state institutions.

"Meddling with Rwanda's judiciary is interfering with the sovereignty of our country," he said. "We must strongly condemn this and take a stand for our national independence."

MP Hope Tumukunde Gasatura criticised the tone of the resolution, particularly the use of language such as "we demand," which she said undermines diplomatic engagement and reflects a "colonial mindset."

"Such wording closes the door to constructive dialogue between our Parliament and the European Parliament under parliamentary diplomacy," she added.

Calls to defend national sovereignty

MP Valens Muhakwa observed that Rwanda should not be pressured to release a suspect under legal detention based on available evidence.

MP Jean-Claude Ntezimana said the resolution ignores the country' legal procedures and misrepresents the political landscape by arguing that practicing politics is challenging in Rwanda.

"We have 11 political parties, all active and represented in Parliament. What do they mean by saying it's difficult to do politics in Rwanda?" Ntezimana asked.

Senator Esperance Nyirasafari also rejected the EU's position, reiterating that Rwanda respects human rights but will not allow individuals to hide behind freedom of speech to commit crimes.

"Rwanda is a sovereign nation with autonomous institutions," said Nyirasafari.

"We cannot stand idly by while others seek to dictate how we uphold the rule of law."