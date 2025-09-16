Zimbabwe: Chivayo Splurges U.S.$3 Million On Luxury Cars for Zanu-PF Bigwigs

Public outrage is growing after businessman Wicknell Chivayo, known for his controversial deals and displays of wealth, gifted top-of-the-range vehicles to Zanu PF officials at a cost of US$3 million. The source of his funds is once again under intense scrutiny.

Despite persistent questions about the origin of his wealth, the self-proclaimed supporter of the ruling Zanu PF party recently lavished new cars on all ten Provincial Chairpersons, prompting renewed calls for transparency.

Chivayo stated that the expensive gifts were to celebrate President Emmerson Mnangagwa's birthday.

Each Provincial Chairperson received a brand new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series VXR, valued at approximately US$190,000.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Chivayo apologised to the Zanu PF Provincial leadership for the delayed "token of appreciation."

"My apologies for not having done something sooner, especially following Zanu PF's resounding victory in the 2023 harmonised elections," he wrote.

"As a small token of appreciation, I extend a big CONGRATULATIONS to ALL TEN Provincial Chairpersons, FARAI from Faramatsi Motors located at Club Chambers showroom, Cnr 3rd Street and Nelson Mandela, has supplied your BRAND NEW 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series VXR, valued at $190,000 each, FULLY PAID for and now ready for collection."

HONOURING AND CELEBRATING OUR UNSUNG HEROES ON MUNHUMUTAPA DAY...E.D@83 One of the most exceptional attributes of ZANU PF as a REVOLUTIONARY party is its UNSHAKEABLE foundation that is built on UNITY, development and empowerment. The party has a clear and systematic STRUCTURE... pic.twitter.com/qUYX8CntZu-- sir_wicknell. (@wicknellchivayo) September 15, 2025

The businessman also gifted each provincial chairperson US$100,000 in cash, earmarked for development projects in their respective areas.

"In addition to this personal vehicle, each Chairperson will receive a small token of $100,000 in cash for them to support small development and empowerment initiatives in their respective Provinces."

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has indirectly criticised individuals who accumulate wealth through dishonest means, describing them as fundamentally corrupt. He used the vernacular term "zvigananda" to characterise them.

Mnangagwa, on the other hand, has previously described Chivayo as a philanthropist, stating that he could not dictate how Chivayo spends his money.

This apparent difference in opinion highlights a potential rift between Mnangagwa and his deputy regarding Chivayo's business dealings and public displays of wealth.

Chivayo, whose philanthropic claims have been met with scepticism, also donated ten Land Cruisers, valued at US$90,000 each, to government hospitals across the country.

"Then lastly I am also very pleased to donate 10 brand-new top of the range , state of the art TOYOTA LANDCRUISER (ICU) AMBULANCE valued at USD 90 000 which i kindly and respectfully request should be handed over to the government GENERAL HOSPITAL in each Provincial Capital in honour of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa's 82nd birthday."

While some Zimbabweans have praised Chivayo's ambulance donation as a charitable act, others continue to view him with suspicion, portraying him as a thief and a fraudster.