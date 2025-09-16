Namibia to Rename All Etosha National Park Gates

Namibia, through the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, plans to rename the gates of Etosha National Park, which currently carry names from the colonial era.

This initiative follows a motion in parliament by Swapo member Tobie Aupindi last week.

Aupindi has specifically proposed that the southwestern entrance, known as Galton Gate, be renamed Otjovazandu Gate.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The current name honours sir Francis Galton, a figure often referred to as the "father of eugenics" and a known supporter of scientific racism.

Aupindi argued that Galton's theories influenced later racist regimes, including Nazi Germany.

Galton was an English statistician, explorer, and anthropologist.

"Such (Galton) ideologies were used to justify racial hierarchies, forced sterilisation, genocides, and systemic dehumanisation of African people, including the genocide on the Herero and the Nama people.

"I, therefore, call upon this house, asserting that no gate or monument in Namibia should celebrate an architect of racial superiority and oppression," Aupindi noted.

He added that public naming should reflect Namibian values, indigenous heritage, and the sacrifice of the forebearers.

"This house should discuss the renaming of Galton Gate to its indigenous historic name of Otjovazandu," he said.

According to the tourism ministry, the name changes are pending the passage of a new bill.

Ministry spokesperson Ndeshipanda Hamunyela says the purpose of these changes is to update the park's infrastructure to better reflect the nation's identity and history.

"Only once the bill is enacted will the changes take effect, as the infrastructure must align with the provisions of the bill. There is a list of proposed names and the inauguration of the gates will be communicated in due course," Hamunyela says.

The other gates are Andersson Gate in the south, Von Lindequist Gate in the east, and King Nehale Gate in the north-east.