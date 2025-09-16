Rwanda: Why Rwanda Seeks to Increase Organic Fertiliser Production

Rwanda plans to scale up the production and use of organic fertilisers in a bid to improve soil health and boost agricultural productivity.

Solange Uwituze, the Acting Director General of Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), told The New Times that the share of farmers using organic fertilisers has increased from 48.2 per cent in 2017 to 89.1 per cent in Season 2025A.

However, she noted that the quantities applied remain below recommended levels.

Under fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 5), production of organic fertilisers is projected to reach 8.5 million tonnes in 2024/2025, 9.8 million tonnes in 2025/2026, 10.3 million tonnes in 2026/2027, 11.4 million tonnes in 2027/2028, and 15.2 million tonnes by 2029.

Uwituze explained that organic manure, including compost and animal waste, enhances soil fertility, improves structure, and provides essential nutrients that stimulate plant growth. When applied alongside inorganic fertilisers, it translates into proportional yield improvements.

To ensure availability, she said that RAB is promoting local production through several initiatives. These include reinforcing the zero-grazing policy to boost compost from farmyard manure, encouraging community-based composting at consolidation sites, and supporting communal compost sheds.

Private sector players are also being mobilised to establish organic fertiliser plants, recycling organic matter such as food scraps and yard waste into soil amendments, she added.

"Promotion of technologies such as vermicomposting, the use of black soldier flies, and intensification of agroforestry and promotion of green manure" Uwituze noted are other measures in place.

"The mobilisation for the production and use of organic manure will continue as per PSTA 5. In addition, the PSTAV targets the production of biofertilisers (contain living microorganisms that improve soil fertility and plant growth) from 2000MT in 2024/2025; 2500MT in 2025/2026; 3000MT in 2026/2027; 3500MT in 2027/2028 and 4500MT in by 2029."

Reducing costs

Lise Chantal Dusabe, the CEO of Rwanda Organic Agriculture Movement (ROAM), called for organic fertilisers produced locally to be made more affordable for farmers.

"If organic fertilisers are accessible, they will lower production costs and help ensure fair prices for agricultural products," she said, adding that it would also reduce import expenses and support national economic growth.

She pointed out that applying organic fertilisers in the right quantities would address key challenges in Rwanda's food system, including infertile soils, erosion, water contamination, and the decline of beneficial soil organisms.

"It restores soil texture and structure, increases water retention capacity, reduces topsoil loss, and helps mitigate global warming while restoring ecosystems," she explained.

Better quality

Marie Rosine Kwizera, CEO of Carro Organics, a company producing carrot-based oil in Huye District, said the difference in quality between crops grown with organic and chemical fertilisers is clear.

"Carrots grown with chemical fertilisers may look bigger, but their juice is less orange," she said.

"Those grown with organic fertilisers have richer colour, and this affects processing. To produce one litre of carrot oil, we need only 3-4kg of organically grown carrots, compared to 5-6kg for those grown with chemicals."

Farmers face supply gaps

Apollinaire Gahiza, a rice farmer in Rwamagana and Kayonza districts, said they are only using 20 to 30 per cent of what is required.

"There is a need for more mobilisation to encourage farmers to make compost from waste and to engage in livestock farming," he said. He also called for more soil testing to determine missing nutrients.

Felix Turimumahoro, President of the Irish Potato Farmers Association of Rwanda (IABIRWA), said members of his cooperative use only about 30 per cent of the organic fertilisers they need.

"We expect this to reach 50 per cent by July as we engage with distributors, but shortages affect us in many ways," he noted.

"While some farmers mix organic and chemical fertilisers, others use only chemicals, which makes soils infertile over time, produces crops with poor taste, and reduces storage life. Farmers relying fully on organic fertilisers are less than one per cent," he added.

Boosting production

Richard Nkurunziza, a compost producer in Kirehe District, said the growing demand for compost should be matched with more support for producers.

"The tools we use, such as special containers for degradation, cost more than Rwf50,000 each, and prices keep rising," he said.

He added that the certification process is long and costly. "For those producing liquid organic fertilisers, eligibility to sell through agro-dealers could cost up to Rwf15 million."