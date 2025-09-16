Rwanda: Inside Rwanda's Drive to Improve Air Quality

In Solid Africa's kitchen in Rusororo Sector, Gasabo District, between 20,000 and 25,000 plates of meals are prepared daily using clean cooking gas (LPG) instead of firewood and charcoal.

The shift comes as traditional fuels remain one of Rwanda's leading sources of air pollution, releasing harmful smoke and particulate matter that affect human health and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, while also driving deforestation.

The meals are distributed to hospitals, schools under the school feeding programme, and other institutions, including the Special Economic Zone, using 100 per cent electric vehicles, which have replaced fuel-powered ones, further reducing emissions, explained Wilfred Opio, Director of Kitchen Operations at Solid Africa, adding that their practices focus on environmental sustainability at every stage.

The initiative was showcased during a media tour, among many recorded initiatives by Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) aimed at curbing air pollution from different sources, as part of the celebration of International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

"Enhancing air quality requires both collective and individual efforts, such as reducing vehicle emissions, industrial emissions, shifting to cooking energy and use of renewable energy," REMA stated.

The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, celebrated on September 7, is an annual event that raises awareness about the importance of clean air for our health and the environment.

This year's International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies was observed under the global theme: "Racing for Clean Air: Every Breath Matters".

The theme calls on all stakeholders, governments, corporations, civil society, and individuals, to accelerate efforts and join the race for clean air solutions.

"We have put in place measures to ensure that, from end to end, our practices are environmentally friendly. First, it starts with the farmers we work with. We help them make sure that their agronomic activities are sustainable and environmentally safe. They use chemicals and fertilisers that do not harm the environment.

"When these supplies arrive at our kitchens, our production runs entirely on LPG. We do not use charcoal, firewood, or briquettes--it is purely LPG. Looking ahead, we are planning to transition from LPG to solar and other natural energy sources," Opio explained.

He said, a new kitchen to be launched in Rwamagana would produce 20,000 school meals per year using only solar energy.

"Our distribution and logistics are also environmentally focused. All meals are delivered using 100 per cent electric vehicles, which has significantly reduced emissions. Since we no longer rely on fossil fuels, our vehicle maintenance and running costs have been reduced by up to 60 per cent. This includes costs associated with picking produce from farmers, where electric vehicles cut emissions and save money on fuel," he noted.

The organisation also practices regenerative agriculture whereby food waste from the kitchens is taken to farms, where it is composted and used as fertiliser for growing vegetables and fruits.

"These crops are then brought back to the kitchens to be made into nutritious meals for our beneficiaries," he said.

Clean cooking in schools

LPG is also being piloted in schools. Rémy Songa, REMA Coordinator of the Green Amayaga Project, which covers Kamonyi, Ruhango, Nyanza, and Gisagara districts, said 20 schools benefit from the initiative.

"Where schools used to spend Rwf4 million on firewood, they now spend Rwf2.8 million. Combined with reforestation and improved cooking stoves, Rwanda has reduced air-polluting emissions equivalent to more than 625,000 tonnes in the Amayaga region," he said.

Father Jean D'Amour Majyambere, head of St Bernadette School in Kamonyi, noted the cost difference: "Firewood worth Rwf5 million lasts three months, but cooking gas worth Rwf2 million lasts six months. Using firewood for six months would cost over Rwf10 million."

The government plans to phase out firewood and charcoal use in schools by 2032.

Vehicle emissions testing

Rwanda introduced a state-of-the-art Vehicle Emissions Inspection Programme (REIP) in August to tackle pollution from non-electric vehicles, especially in urban areas.

Vehicles undergo an initial emissions inspection; those meeting standards are cleared, while others must be repaired and reinspected within two weeks at half the cost of the initial test. Delays incur full fees again.

Inspections are conducted alongside regular mechanical checks once or twice a year.

Innocent Mbonigana, national coordinator of the testing programme, said, "Since REMA's vehicle emissions programme began, we have tested over 1,000 vehicles whose owners registered and paid online. Preliminary tests on more than 7,000 vehicles were conducted to raise awareness. Testing centres currently inspect 150-200 vehicles per day."

Figures show that vehicles under 10 years old generally comply with emission standards, compared to older models.

Maintenance also plays a key role; a well-maintained 1990s vehicle can emit less than a poorly maintained 2020 model.

This underscores the importance of regular servicing and proper vehicle care, regardless of the year of manufacture, as a key contributor to clean air and compliance with emission standards.

Ozone layer protection

Closely aligned with clean air efforts, the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is observed on September 16, marking the adoption of the Montreal Protocol (1987), following the Vienna Convention (1985).

These treaties guide global efforts to phase out ozone-depleting substances (ODS) and remain among the most successful environmental agreements.

In 2025, the 40th anniversary of the Vienna Convention will be celebrated under the theme: "40 Years of the Vienna Convention: From Science to Global Action."

Rwanda, a party to both agreements, including the Kigali Amendment, has demonstrated strong commitment to phasing out ODS and adopting climate-friendly, energy-efficient alternatives.

REMA's National Ozone Unit (NOU) leads these initiatives, implementing projects such as the HCFC Phase-out Management Plan (HPMP), Kigali Implementation Plan (KIP), the Energy Efficiency Project, the Rwanda Cooling Initiative (R-COOL), and hosting the African Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling and Cold Chain (ACES).

Rwanda successfully completed Stage I of HPMP and received approval for Stage II, Tranche 2 in 2024, advancing the elimination of ozone-depleting substances.

In 2024, Stage I of KIP was also approved, focusing on reducing hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) while maintaining energy efficiency.

Rwanda Cooling Initiative (R-COOL), supported by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), promotes sustainable cooling strategies to reduce emissions and improve efficiency.

The country has strengthened policy and regulation through licensing, quotas, and an Ozone System to track imports and exports of controlled substances.

Capacity-building has trained more than 500 customs officers and 400 refrigeration and air-conditioning (RAC) technicians in ODS enforcement and safe alternatives.

According to the Montreal Protocol, both developed and developing countries have deadlines to eliminate ozone-depleting gases.

"Rwanda is among developing countries committed to achieve a full phase-out of HFCs in refrigerators and air conditioners by 2030," said Aline Uwasempabuka, an official at Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA).

Imports have already been reduced gradually, with HCFC imports cut by 54 per cent in 2020 compared to 2010.

Rwanda banned imports of R22, a common HCFC, in 2013, and all approved appliances now carry labels such as "134A," "R600A," and "R290," signaling ozone-friendly technologies.

Compliance aligns with the Kigali Amendment, which targets an 80 per cent reduction in climate-warming gases over 30 years, potentially reducing global warming by 0.5°C.

Bosco Karuhanga, Park House Manager at Garden Fresh, which exports fruits and vegetables, said they have already adopted environmentally friendly cooling gases to reduce post-harvest losses.

"We are using R470 cooling gas, which is safe. Our cooling system supports exports of between 10 and 12 tonnes of produce per day," he said.

The Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling and Cold Chain (ACES) is also set to test the quality of the cooling appliances and training technicians in environmentally friendly cooling systems according to Basile Seburikoko, the Technical Director.

ACES is a central hub that provides sustainable solutions to cold-chain challenges.