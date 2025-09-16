South Africa: Government Is Strengthening the 'Foundations of Our Public Service' - President Ramaphosa

As South Africa marks Public Service Month, President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured citizens that government is hard at work to strengthen the public service system and has reiterated the commitment to closing the skills gaps, rooting out corruption and returning the public service to its core principle: Batho Pele.

The President addressed the nation through his weekly newsletter on Monday.

He noted that while there are challenges, there are "dedicated public servants who work tirelessly in service of our nation".

"We thank them for the work they do to improve the lives of South Africans. But our public service faces significant challenges. These include skills gaps, outdated systems and processes, inconsistent service delivery and corruption. In many parts of the state, the values of Batho Pele - putting people first - have been eroded.

"That is why we are strengthening the professional foundations of our public service. Through the reforms underway we are working to attract the right skills, implement rigorous performance management and create career pathways that reward merit and excellence. Through the National School of Government, we are investing in training and development," President Ramaphosa said.

September marks Public Service Month in the country which focusses on the "essential contribution" that South Africa's 1.7 million public servants make to deliver services to South Africans.

"It is through public servants that government provides healthcare, education, policing, social services and countless other essential functions that touch every South African's life.

"When our public service operates at its best, it is a powerful instrument for social and economic development. When it falters, it is often our most vulnerable citizens who bear the brunt," he said.

Close collaboration

President Ramaphosa noted that as government works to build a "professional, accountable and capable public service", the public service must be brought closer to the people it serves.

"We must challenge the idea that public servants are providers and citizens are mere beneficiaries of goods and services. The National Dialogue, which was launched in August, provides an opportunity to change the relationship between public servants and the public," he said.

The National Dialogue paves the way for South Africans all over the country to meet to discuss the issues they face and find a path to take the country forward.

The dialogues will culminate in a National Convention to be held next year which will "finalise a social compact that outlines clear actions and responsibilities for all sectors of society".

"The thousands of public dialogues taking place across the country will also provide an opportunity for communities to address the immediate challenges that they face where they live.

"Through the National Dialogue process, each community is encouraged to work with all relevant stakeholders - ward councillors, municipal officials, civic bodies, community organisations and provincial and national departments - on a common plan to address these challenges.

"By working together in an integrated way, drawing together resources from within and outside the state, these stakeholders can find ways to solve local problems. Public servants have a vital role to play in working towards solutions alongside and in cooperation with communities," President Ramaphosa noted.

This approach takes a leaf from the District Development Model which emphasises "bringing government closer to the people and ensuring that local needs inform service delivery priorities".

"It is about building a public service that listens to citizens, adapts to their needs and continuously improves its services. Such a public service requires the active participation of citizens as partners in development, growth and transformation.

"I call on every South African to hold government accountable, to engage constructively with public institutions and to recognise the vital role that a professional public service plays in building the society we all want.

"Together, we can build a public service that serves with excellence and integrity and works with South Africans to realise the promise of a better life for all," the President concluded.