South Africa: Over 200 Suspects Arrested in Ekurhuleni Weekend Crackdown

15 September 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police in Ekurhuleni arrested 206 suspects and shut down five illegal liquor outlets during a weekend crime crackdown across the district.

The arrests, carried out between Friday, 12 September, and Sunday morning, 14 September 2025, formed part of various operations targeting serious and violent crime, illegal mining, and unlicensed liquor outlets.

In one incident in Germiston, police arrested a suspect found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and live ammunition during a stop-and-search operation on Delville Power Road. The man was detained at Germiston Police Station.

Detectives arrested 105 suspects during tracing operations under Operation Shanela II on Saturday. Offences included 48 for contact crimes, 13 for contact-related crimes, 13 for property crimes, 12 for other serious offences, and 33 linked to gender-based violence.

In Brakpan, seven undocumented migrants were arrested during an operation targeting illegal mining. Police also seized equipment suspected to have been used in illicit mining activities.

Other arrests were linked to possession of drugs, drunk driving, solicitation, and contraventions of the Immigration Act.

Ekurhuleni District Commissioner, Major General Anna Sithole, commended law enforcement agencies and partners for the successful operations, saying their efforts contributed to improving community safety.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

