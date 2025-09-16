Sudan Reaffirms Commitment to Rule of Law and Elimination of Modern Slavery

Geneva, 15-9-2025 (SUNA) - The Sudanese delegation, led by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, affirmed in its statement before the 60th session of the Human Rights Council on contemporary forms of slavery and child labor, that Sudan bases its policies on the Transitional Constitution, which stipulates the protection of human dignity, the promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms, and the entrenchment of equality and non-discrimination as essential pillars for building the rule of law.

The delegation expressed its appreciation for the efforts of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)and the Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Slavery, and commended the report presented before this session, which provided an in-depth analysis of the causes, consequences, and challenges related to combating forced and child labor.

The Sudanese delegation noted that it had taken into account the recommendations contained in the report, affirming that Sudan has given special priority to combating all forms of slavery and exploitation. Sudan is working to align its national legislation with international standards, having adopted a set of acts that establish a clear framework for protecting children from exploitation and forced labor. Sudan also deposited on 26 March 2021 its instruments of accession to the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organize Convention No. 87, the Tripartite Consultation Convention No. 144, and the Forced Labour Protocol No. 29, becoming the 50th country globally to join this Protocol, reflecting its strong commitment to eliminating all forms of modern slavery and ensuring a future free from human trafficking and child labor.

The delegation reaffirmed its full support for the recommendations issued by the Special Rapporteur and the Committee of Experts, stressing the importance of continuing cooperation with the international community and UN organizations to enhance child protection and combat all forms of slavery and forced labor. It also voiced support for national efforts to activate inspection systems, reduce school dropout rates, rehabilitate children affected by conflicts, and provide technical and financial support for Sudan's plans aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goals 7 and 8, particularly the elimination of all forms of child labor by 2025.

In conclusion, the Sudanese delegation emphasized that protecting children from the worst forms of forced labor and trafficking is a shared national and international responsibility, renewing Sudan's commitment to continue its efforts in cooperation with the United Nations and the international community to achieve a future free from forced labor and slavery, and to ensure children's right to education, social protection, and decent living.