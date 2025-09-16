Zimbabwe: Tsholotsho Injiva and Half-a-Million Rand House Party Host Sibanda Gunned Down in Hilbrow

THE Tsholotsho injiva who hosted the half-a-million Rand house-warming party at Mathetshaneni in 2021, Ndumiso Sibanda, was gunned down in South Africa early yesterday morning.

Sibanda, from Mathetshaneni in Gwelu Village, was shot by unknown assailants in Hilbrow.

Tsholotsho Rural District Council Ward 17 Councillor, Mr Church Ncube, who is also a relative of the late Sibanda, confirmed the death.

"It is true that he passed away in South Africa. He is my son-in-law. From what we gather, he was shot around 2am in Hilbrow where he had attended a birthday party. At the moment, that is all we have," he said.

Mr Ncube said the late Sibanda was very generous and often provided groceries to needy families in the village.

Most of the people who were in his circle declined to comment, saying they fear the gunmen who killed him might follow them.

"His killers are waiting for anyone who will speak about what happened so you will not get anyone in South Africa to talk to until they feel they are safe to do so," said a source from South Africa.

The house-warming party became a two-day music extravaganza with over a dozen musicians, mostly rhumba artists, performing.

Artists who were hired to perform include Mxolisi Mr Bones Ndlovu, Clement Magwaza, Tsheba Boys, Dubia Masters, Zinjaziyamluma, Amathonga Amahle, Themba Boyoyo Mathe, Mlambos Express Band, Insimbi Zezhwane, Madlela Sikhobokhobo, Mzoe 7, Amachwane Amahle and Khaya Arts.

Sibanda and his friends, popularly known as Umzila Wegolide, were well known for splashing cash during album launches by rhumba artists.

One of his friends, a businessman based in Insuza who goes by the name Mamba, said the death of Sibanda was a sad loss.

He said they had a lot planned to support artists before his passing.

"We had planned a surprise for the DJ Mapresa event set for October 4. We had also lined up something for December, which was shattered when I heard he had been shot," he said.