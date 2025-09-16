Zimbabwe: President's 83rd Birthday Marked By National Pride At Munhumutapa Day Celebrations

Zimbabweans from across the country have converged in Zvishavane today for the second edition of Munhumutapa Day, a national event that coincides with President Mnangagwa's 83rd birthday.

The day has become a symbol of unity, pride and collective support for President Mnangagwa's leadership.

More than 30 000 people, particularly youths, have converged to celebrate the progress made under the Second Republic.

Munhumutapa Day is hosted on a rotational basis across provinces and was first held in Masvingo last year.

Stay tuned as our Reporter Zvamaida Murwira and Photographer Kuda Hunda bring you highlights and live updates from this momentous occasion!

