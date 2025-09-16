Zimbabwe: U.S.$29 Million Midlands Park Housing Project Launched

15 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa is set to commission Midlands Park Housing Project in Zvishavane, a US$29 million investment that will mark a major milestone in the country's housing sector.

The project will deliver modern residential flats and student apartments, thus providing safe and decent accommodation in the mining town.

Today's event is consistent with the Government's plan to deliver one million housing units by year end in line with National Development Strategy 1.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This will precede the second edition of Munhumutapa Day celebrations that will be held at Muzvondiwa Business Centre in Zvishavane later today.

UPDATE :

Top officials in attendance

Various stakeholders that include traditional leaders, Government Ministers, Zanu PF Politburo members, representatives of local authorities, land developers and project funders are at the Midlands Park Housing Project for the commissioning ceremony.

The crowd is being entertained by the Police Band, which is playing a fusion of yesteryear and modern Zimdancehall music.

UPDATE :

3 000 jobs created by housing project

More than 3 000 jobs have been created by the housing project, the bulk of whom were drawn from local communities.

The housing project includes 28 residential blocks with a carrying capacity of 56 family households and four-storey student accommodation blocks with 126 bedrooms to carry 750 students.

There are also modern amenities, including fitted kitchens and separate metered water tanks.

The total funds injected into the project stand at US$29 million, with the Public Service Pension Fund making an initial injection of US$16.49 million.

UPDATE :

President arrives in Zvishavane

UPDATE :

The President is accompanied by the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa

UPDATE :

Tour of project underway

President Mnangagwa is now touring the Midlands Park Housing Project in Zvishavane, highlighting the Government's commitment to providing affordable housing for all citizens.

This US$29 million initiative is part of a broader strategy to deliver one million housing units by the end of the year as outlined in the National Development Strategy 1.

LIVE

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.