Zimbabwe: U.S.$29 Million Midlands Park Housing Project Launched

President Mnangagwa is set to commission Midlands Park Housing Project in Zvishavane, a US$29 million investment that will mark a major milestone in the country's housing sector.

The project will deliver modern residential flats and student apartments, thus providing safe and decent accommodation in the mining town.

Today's event is consistent with the Government's plan to deliver one million housing units by year end in line with National Development Strategy 1.

This will precede the second edition of Munhumutapa Day celebrations that will be held at Muzvondiwa Business Centre in Zvishavane later today.

Top officials in attendance

Various stakeholders that include traditional leaders, Government Ministers, Zanu PF Politburo members, representatives of local authorities, land developers and project funders are at the Midlands Park Housing Project for the commissioning ceremony.

The crowd is being entertained by the Police Band, which is playing a fusion of yesteryear and modern Zimdancehall music.

3 000 jobs created by housing project

More than 3 000 jobs have been created by the housing project, the bulk of whom were drawn from local communities.

The housing project includes 28 residential blocks with a carrying capacity of 56 family households and four-storey student accommodation blocks with 126 bedrooms to carry 750 students.

There are also modern amenities, including fitted kitchens and separate metered water tanks.

The total funds injected into the project stand at US$29 million, with the Public Service Pension Fund making an initial injection of US$16.49 million.

President arrives in Zvishavane

The President is accompanied by the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa

Tour of project underway

President Mnangagwa is now touring the Midlands Park Housing Project in Zvishavane, highlighting the Government's commitment to providing affordable housing for all citizens.

This US$29 million initiative is part of a broader strategy to deliver one million housing units by the end of the year as outlined in the National Development Strategy 1.

