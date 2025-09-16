Zimbabwe Surpasses Initial Housing Target, Achieves 70% of Revised One Million Units By Year-End

THE Government has achieved more than 70 percent of the revised target of one million housing units, as of the second quarter of 2025, a major leap from the initial goal of 220 000 units under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Responding to questions from Zimpapers, the Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Soda Zhemu, detailed the progress, strategies, and future plans driving this unprecedented success in the country's human settlements sector.

The initial target of 220 000 units, set for completion by 2025, was not only met but surpassed ahead of schedule, prompting the Cabinet to ambitiously revise the national target to one million units under the same NDS1 framework.

This framework measures both serviced stands -- which in urban areas include basic minimum services for water, sewer, and roads -- and completed housing units, defined as at least one room on an approved plan on a serviced stand.

Minister Zhemu detailed the geographical distribution of this progress.

"The findings indicate that Mashonaland East recorded the highest statistic, followed by Mashonaland West. Harare Province and Mashonaland Central also showed notable figures. Midlands, Masvingo, and Manicaland, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo, and Matabeleland North had moderate statistics," said Minister Zhemu.

He further highlighted the leading rural district councils.

"In Mashonaland East Province, Mutoko Rural District Council, Manyame Rural District Council, and Goromonzi Rural District Council were the major contributors," he said.

The driving force behind this success, according to the Minister, is the Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy (ZNHSP), promulgated in 2021.

"The policy emphasises pluralism in housing delivery, where there is a multiplicity of players who are allowed to come on board to venture into housing delivery," he said.

This has created a powerful synergy between the public and private sectors.

He said this has not been a purely Government-led endeavour, but the private sector has been the undeniable engine of this growth.

"The private sector is the engine driving housing delivery in Zimbabwe. Government creates the conducive working environment through policy and legislative frameworks as well as facilitating the land delivery value chain. The bulk of the housing units have been delivered by the private sector -- banks and building societies, insurance and pension funds, private land developers and individuals, including those in the diaspora, as well as some organised community-based organisations," he said.

This whole-of-nation approach extends beyond urban centres.

"There has been renewed interest by Zimbabweans, both local and in the diaspora, to venture into mining and agricultural projects in communal and resettlement areas, which has, by extension, led to the construction of decent and modern homesteads that are a marvel to watch," he said.

With the deadline for the one-million-unit target remaining December 2025, the Ministry is scaling up its strategies.

Key among these are innovative funding models.

"The new funding models that were reignited during the NDS1 period include the prescribed asset status. The Ministry has been facilitating the granting of prescribed asset status to a number of project proponents to raise housing finance at concessionary rates from the insurance and pension funds," he said.

Rental housing is also gaining traction as a sustainable funding model for developers.

On the critical issue of affordability and inclusivity, the Minister outlined several measures.

"One of the cost drivers of a housing unit is the cost of land. Government disposes of land at intrinsic value to enhance affordability and access," he said.

Furthermore, a quota system ensures equitable access.

"20 percent is reserved for the veterans of the liberation struggle, 10 percent for women, 10 percent for persons with disabilities, 10 percent for youths, 10 percent for public servants, and 40 percent for the general public," he said.

Minister Zhemu acknowledged the challenges that remain, particularly in providing bulk infrastructure like major water and sewage systems.

"Bulk services require huge capital outlay. It is the responsibility of Government to mobilise such resources through the Public Sector Investment Programme," he said.

To mitigate funding constraints and a dysfunctional mortgage market, the Government is pursuing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and exploring alternatives within the multi-currency system.

He said the Presidential Title Deeds Programme is also a key initiative to leverage finance in informal settlements.