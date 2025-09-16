Nigeria: Peter Obi, Others Hail Chimamanda Adichie At 48

As Nigeria's celebrated writer and feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, marks her 48th birthday on Monday September 15, fans and literary enthusiasts have shared congratulatory messages on social media.

Following her message of gratitude on X where she wrote: "+48, To God be all the Glory, Amen," many have taken to social media to express their goodwill messages.

The former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, eulogised the writer for her brilliant contribution to world literature.

According to him, "Chimamanda has blossomed into a true literary giant, whose writings enrich global literature while uplifting humanity. She has used her extraordinary gift to tell our stories with dignity and raise new generations of storytellers. Through her writings and literary workshops, she continues to shape young minds, encouraging them to dream boldly, think critically, and wield words as instruments of truth and transformation.

"On this special day, I celebrate her not only as my sister but also as a beacon of inspiration to millions. May God continue to strengthen her, bless her in the years ahead with wisdom and joy, and make her light shine even brighter for Nigeria and the world."

Adichie, celebrated globally for her award-winning works such as 'Half of a Yellow Sun', 'Americanah' and 'Purple Hibiscus', continues to inspire readers with her storytelling and advocacy for gender equality and African narratives.

Wife of former Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, also praised the writer for her efforts towards promoting the voices of women globally.

She wrote on X: "I join you in wishing Chimamanda a happy birthday. Indeed, she made us visible and gave Nigerian women the audacity to discuss feminism at the table."