South Africa: City Power Vows to Root Out Corruption - South African News Briefs - September 16, 2025

City Power Vows to Root Out Corruption

City Power has reaffirmed its commitment to rooting out corruption, including its employees linked to stealing and tampering with infrastructure, reports EWN. This comes after three employees were arrested for allegedly cutting through core copper cables in Ruimsig earlier this year. City power spokesperson Isaac Mangane said such acts of sabotage, whether by syndicates or staff, undermine service delivery and leave paying customers in the dark. He said that areas like Roodepoort have suffered repeated cable thefts and vandalism, resulting in prolonged power outages that City Power is determined to prevent.

Ramaphosa Urges ANC Councillors to Learn from DA-Run Municipalities

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged African National Congress (ANC) councillors to emulate municipalities governed by the Democratic Alliance (DA), reports SABC News. Speaking at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, he outlined the ANC's new service delivery action plan, adopted at the party's NEC meeting, as part of preparations for the 2026 local elections. He conceded that South Africa's best-run municipalities are those governed by the DA. He urged councillors to study successful examples like Cape Town and Stellenbosch to improve governance and service delivery.

Patriotic Alliance Names Suspended Deputy Kenny Kunene as Johannesburg Mayoral Candidate

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has named its deputy president, Kenny Kunene, as its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, reports EWN. This is despite Kunene's current suspension pending an investigation over his suspected ties with alleged crime underworld figure Katiso "KT" Molefe. Kunene was found at Molefe's Sandton home during a police raid linked to the murder of musician Oupa Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody. PA leader Gayton McKenzie, speaking during a Facebook live, said the party's internal investigation into Kunene is at an advanced stage. He insisted Kunene would still stand as their candidate, praising his past work as a Johannesburg councillor.

