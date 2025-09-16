Uganda: Opposition MPs Vow to Block Motion for Creation of 15 New Districts

A section of opposition Members of Parliament has announced plans to block a government-backed motion proposing the creation of more than 15 new districts, a development they say is aimed at political gain rather than addressing the needs of citizens.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary caucus recently endorsed the proposal, which would be implemented in three phases.

According to the plan, three districts will be carved out of Tororo, alongside the creation of Tororo City. Another three--Bwera, Hima, and Katwe--will be created from Kasese District.

Additional districts include Bwendera (Bundibugyo), Bukimbiri (Kisoro), Chwa (Kitgum), Toroma (Serere), Ngoma (Nakaseke), and Kyaka (Kyegegwa).

Opposition MPs argue that the initiative is a ploy to entrench political patronage and inflate government expenditure.

They also highlighted the lack of permanent structures in many existing administrative units and the delay in operationalizing cities already approved by Parliament, including Entebbe, Wakiso, Nakasongola, Moroto, and Kabale.

"We want to know: who is telling the truth? How do you justify creating more districts when the very cities Parliament passed are still not operational?" asked Ethel Naluyima, Shadow Minister for Local Government.

NRM legislators, however, defended the plan, insisting that it will improve service delivery and address marginalization. Busongora North MP Kitanywa Sowedi argued that even opposition leaders stand to benefit from the new units.

Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi echoed this position, saying: "The creation of new districts is aimed at bringing services closer to the people. Urbanization is increasing at 5.3 percent annually, one of the fastest in Africa."

Analysts warn that the continued multiplication of administrative units could worsen ethnic tensions, inflate the public wage bill, and divert resources from essential services.

The timing of the proposal has also raised political questions, with observers linking it to maneuvering ahead of the 2026 general elections.