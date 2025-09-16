Somalia: Somali Defence, Security Ministers Approve National Plan to Counter IED Threats

15 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Ministers of Defence and Internal Security on Monday took part in a high-level meeting to endorse the country's new National Counter-IED (Improvised Explosive Devices) Strategy, aimed at curbing the deadly use of homemade explosives by armed groups.

Also in attendance were the National Security Advisor and representatives from international partners, signaling broad-based support for the new framework.

Defence Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi emphasized his ministry's commitment to enhancing the operational capacity of the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) to address the growing threat posed by IEDs.

"The successful implementation of this strategy requires unity, coordination, and shared responsibility among national security institutions," Fiqi said during the event. He also underscored the importance of close cooperation with international allies in ensuring both technical support and training.

The ministers praised the Office of the National Security Advisor's Explosives Management Section for its continued efforts in drafting and coordinating the plan, which they described as vital to safeguarding civilians and stabilizing the country.

IED attacks remain a significant threat in Somalia, frequently used by Al-Shabaab militants in targeted assassinations, roadside bombings, and complex assaults on both military and civilian targets.

The newly approved strategy outlines a coordinated approach to detecting, neutralizing, and preventing IED incidents through improved intelligence-sharing, community awareness, and capacity-building within security forces.

The Somali government has vowed to intensify counter-terrorism efforts amid ongoing military operations and preparations for upcoming elections.

The ministers called on all security institutions to fully implement the plan and engage local communities in preventing extremist violence.

