Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Launches $29 Million Midlands Park Housing Project

President Mnangagwa has commissioned the multimillion-dollar Midlands Park Housing Project in Zvishavane.

In his address this afternoon, President Mnangagwa said his administration's drive for development is irreversible.

"The modern structure we are unveiling today showcases what we can achieve as a country when we are united," said President Mnangagwa.

He commended the Public Service Commission Pension Fund, which is the brainchild of the project.

"I expect the performance template of the PSC Pension Fund to be replicated in other provinces with strategic focus," said the President.

Earlier on, President Mnangagwa toured the housing project to get an overview of its benefits.

More than 3 000 jobs were created by the housing project, with most of the beneficiaries drawn from the local community.

The complex includes 28 residential blocks that can accommodate 56 family households and four-storey student accommodation blocks with 126 bedrooms for 750 students.

There are also modern amenities, including fitted kitchens and separate metered water tanks.

With a total funding of $29 million, the Public Service Pension Fund made an initial injection of $16.5 million.