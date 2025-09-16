Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Launches $29 Million Midlands Park Housing Project

15 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

President Mnangagwa has commissioned the multimillion-dollar Midlands Park Housing Project in Zvishavane.

In his address this afternoon, President Mnangagwa said his administration's drive for development is irreversible.

"The modern structure we are unveiling today showcases what we can achieve as a country when we are united," said President Mnangagwa.

He commended the Public Service Commission Pension Fund, which is the brainchild of the project.

"I expect the performance template of the PSC Pension Fund to be replicated in other provinces with strategic focus," said the President.

Earlier on, President Mnangagwa toured the housing project to get an overview of its benefits.

More than 3 000 jobs were created by the housing project, with most of the beneficiaries drawn from the local community.

The complex includes 28 residential blocks that can accommodate 56 family households and four-storey student accommodation blocks with 126 bedrooms for 750 students.

There are also modern amenities, including fitted kitchens and separate metered water tanks.

With a total funding of $29 million, the Public Service Pension Fund made an initial injection of $16.5 million.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.