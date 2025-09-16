Zimbabwe: Tanganda Reports 65% Revenue Decline in Third Quarter

16 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

TANGANDA Tea Company Limited has reported a 65% year-on-year fall in revenue for the third quarter ended 30 June 2025, attributed to the decline in lower tea export volumes, adverse weather, and exchange rate disparities.

Revenue dropped to US$6.5 million from US$18.4 million recorded in the same period last year, while profit after tax decreased to US$1.2 million, compared with US$4.8 million previously.

Bulk tea production fell 6% to 6,826 tonnes, down from 7,293 tonnes last year, largely due to late rains. Export volumes declined by 19% to 3,646 tonnes. In contrast, packed tea and coffee sales volumes rose 11% during the quarter, although they were 8% lower than last year's total of 1,310 tonnes.

Avocado output dropped 47% to 2,121 tonnes from 3,976 tonnes, following a November 2024 hailstorm and the biennial bearing effect. Macadamia nut harvests also decreased 43% to 849 tonnes due to extreme heat during the nut-set period, though exports of 520 tonnes were 5% higher than the previous year.

The company said the operating environment remained relatively stable, supported by exchange rate liberalisation, but noted ongoing challenges including weak demand in the formal retail sector, tight liquidity, and intermittent power supply.

Management confirmed plans to raise US$8 million through a Rights offer to support operations. Future performance, it added, will depend on exchange rate stability, policy coordination, and cost management.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.