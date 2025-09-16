Zambian Court Jails Two Men for Attempting to Use Witchcraft Against President Hichilema

A Zambian court has sentenced Leonard Phiri from Zambia and Jasten Mabulesse Candunde from Mozambique to two years in prison for attempting to use witchcraft to kill President Hakainde Hichilema.

The men were convicted under the Witchcraft Act after being arrested in December with charms in their possession, including a live chameleon. Magistrate Fine Mayambu ruled that they posed a threat not only to the president but to all Zambians. The prosecution alleged that the men were hired by a fugitive former MP to bewitch Hichilema.

The men were sentenced to two years in prison with hard labour. Their lawyer requested a fine instead of prison time, but the court rejected the plea.

The case has been closely followed in Zambia, as this was the first time anyone was put on trial for attempting to use witchcraft against a president.

Hichilema has previously said he does not believe in witchcraft. He has not commented on the case.