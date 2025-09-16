Zambian Court Jails Two Men for Attempting to Use Witchcraft Against President Hichilema

The State House
President Hakainde Hichilema.
16 September 2025
allAfrica.com

A Zambian court has  sentenced  Leonard Phiri from Zambia and Jasten Mabulesse Candunde from Mozambique to two years in prison for attempting to use witchcraft to kill President Hakainde Hichilema.

The men were convicted under the Witchcraft Act after being arrested in December with charms in their possession, including a live chameleon. Magistrate Fine Mayambu ruled that they posed a threat not only to the president but to all Zambians.  The prosecution alleged that the men were hired by a fugitive former MP to bewitch Hichilema.

The men were sentenced to two years in prison with hard labour. Their lawyer requested a fine instead of prison time, but the court rejected the plea.

The case has been closely followed in Zambia, as this was the first time anyone was put on trial for attempting to use witchcraft against a president.

Hichilema has previously said he does not believe in witchcraft. He has not commented on the case.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.