Nigeria: Agency Orders Removal of Six Blocks of Flats in Abuja Over Structural Defects

16 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Fiyinfoluwa Ikuomola

The FCT Emergency Management Department said the buildings under construction failed the integrity test, raising concerns about their safety.

Due to structural defects, the FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has initiated the removal of six blocks of two-storey buildings at Angel Martin Estate, Pyakasa Airport Road, Abuja.

Acting Director-General of FEMD, Abdulrahman Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, while highlighting the potential dangers posed by the structurally unsound building.

He said the buildings, which are under construction, failed the integrity test, raising concerns about their safety.

He explained that the decision to remove the buildings follows the collapse of a retaining wall at the estate's security post, which injured the security guard on duty.

Mr Mohammed expressed concerns that the buildings, constructed on a hill, could collapse and affect other nearby structures if not removed. To mitigate this risk, the agency has notified the Department of Development Control to commence the removal of the structures immediately.

The FEMD boss urged developers to adhere strictly to building codes to prevent incidents of building collapse. He also reminded residents to use the 112 emergency toll-free number in case of disasters.

"We cannot stress enough the importance of following building codes and ensuring structural integrity. We urge developers to prioritise safety and take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents," he said.

Mr Mohammed said the removal of the six blocks of flats is expected to commence soon, and FEMD will continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety.

Collapsed buildings in Abuja

In the last few years, there have been increasing cases of collapsed buildings in Abuja.

In August, a three-story building collapsed in the Lifecamp area of the federal capital.Reports said a Nigerien, Aliyu Salisu, was trapped under the rubble for nearly 10 hours before he was rescued in the early hours of Sunday.

In December 2024, the popular Samsung building, located at Banex Junction, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, collapsed, injuring four workers.According to the Head of Public Affairs for the FCT Emergency Management Department, Nkechi Isa, the incident occurred when the penthouse segment of the three-storey building collapsed during casting.

Earlier in October, about seven people died in a building that collapsed in the Sabon Lugbe area of the Nigerian capital, while many others sustained injuries.

