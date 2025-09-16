Sudan: 6th Infantry Division Repels Militia Attack On El-Fashir, Inflicting It Heavy Losses

El-Fashir, Sept. 15, 2025 (SUNA) - The 6th Infantry Division in El-Fashir announced that it successfully repelled a major attack No. 241, launched by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on the city Monday from three directions: east, northwest, and south, using more than 50 armored vehicles and other combat units.

According to the division's statement, the attack lasted from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. before being foiled, with the militia suffering heavy casualties in personnel and equipment.

The army seized several combat vehicles in good condition, destroyed nine "Commander" trucks, and captured four "Brandy" vehicles. Hundreds of militia fighters were killed or wounded, while large numbers fled northwest of El-Fashir.

The statement confirmed that the militia had massed infantry and vehicles from all directions in an attempt to claim a symbolic victory by seizing El-Fashir to impress the Quartet and compensate for its defeats in Bara. However, the division stressed that the city's forces remain steadfast and unbreakable, achieving significant advances across multiple battlefronts.

The division mourned the martyrs, wished the wounded a speedy recovery, and prayed for the safe return of the missing. It reassured the Sudanese people and residents of El-Fashir that the situation is under full control, with morale soaring after today's sweeping victories.

From Sultan El-Fashir, the 6th Infantry Division also congratulated the forces in Bara and Kazgail axis in Kordofan on their victories, wishing them continued success and empowerment.