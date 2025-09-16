Uganda: Mityana Woman MP Joyce Bagala Extends Lifeline to Abandoned Sickle Cell Children

Smiles returned to the home of Najjuko Peace and her siblings after Mityana District Woman MP Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa visited and donated assorted food and medicine.

The children, battling sickle cell disease, have lived without parental care for over two years after being abandoned by both parents.

The visit to their home in Kayunga-Kigogwa, Mityana Municipality, brought unexpected joy.

"When I saw the car park outside, I didn't know who had come. For once, I felt that someone out there still thinks about us," Najjuko said with emotion.

The siblings' plight came to light last week after reports revealed their struggle to survive with little food and no regular medical care, depending only on the goodwill of neighbors and well-wishers.

Bagala, who is also Uganda's Ambassador for Sickle Cell Awareness and mother to a child with the same condition, said she was deeply moved.

"As a mother raising a child with this condition, I know the struggles these children go through. No child deserves to be abandoned," she noted.

While donating, Bagala urged the parents to return and take responsibility.

"No amount of support from government, NGOs, or leaders can replace the role of a parent. Abandoning them only worsens their condition," she said.

She also appealed to parents across Uganda not to hide or neglect children with sickle cell out of fear of stigma.

"These children deserve dignity and a chance to live. With proper care, they can survive and even thrive," she emphasized.

For Najjuko and her siblings, the visit was a rare moment of relief.

"We had almost lost hope. For days we had no food, and sometimes we would sleep hungry. But today we have something to eat. We are so grateful," Najjuko said.

Despite the support, she admitted that the absence of their parents continues to weigh heavily. "We need our mother and father back. We are still children, and life is too hard without you," she added.

Bagala pledged to continue advocating for children living with sickle cell while working with the Ministry of Health and stakeholders to improve treatment and counseling.

"We cannot allow these children to be forgotten. Their health condition is not a curse, and they should not be left to die in silence," she said.

As Bagala's car drove away, Najjuko and her siblings waved with smiles that told a story of resilience and renewed hope -- proof that a single act of compassion can bring light even in the darkest moments.