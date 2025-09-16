Nigeria: Gov Alia Cautions Traditional Rulers Against Issuing Mining Permits Without Govt's Approval

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has warned traditional rulers in the state to desist from issuing mining permits in their domains without approval from government.

He warned that his administration would not spare any offender caught in the act as he would be made to face prosecution.

Governor Alia issued the warning while speaking at the thanksgiving organized in honour of his appointees from Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, which is one of the mining hubs in the state.

He stated that his administration "will not tolerate any form of illegal mining in any part of the state and traditional rulers must desist from issuing mining permits in any part of the state without the approval of government."

The governor also reiterated his administration's commitment to infrastructural development in Kwande LGA and announced plans to construct additional roads in the area to ease the movement of people and agricultural produce.

On security, Governor Alia promised to sustain the synergy with the Federal Government and local authorities to flush out armed herders in the state.

He also warned that those found conniving with armed herdsmen and criminals to kill the people and plunder communities in the state would be treated as enemies.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support and love for Benue people and emphasized that "politics should be centered on development and the welfare of the people."

The governor also charged his appointees from Kwande LGA to ensure they remain accessible to their constituents and urged the people to participate actively in the ongoing Voter Registration Exercise.

The APC leader in Kwande LGA, Prince Moses Ternenge, described Governor Alia as a true man of God with the interest of the people at heart and urged the people of Kwande to continue to rally behind him.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Timothy Ornguga, speaking on behalf of the appointees, pledged their loyalty and unalloyed support for Governor Alia's administration.