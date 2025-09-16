Somalia: Somali President Condemns Israeli Attacks, Voices Full Support for Qatar

Doha: President of Somalia H E Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud stressed that silence and inaction in the face of Israel's persistent violations set a dangerous precedent that undermines the foundations of the international law.

During his speech at the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Sheikh Mohamud called on the international community, particularly the Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security.

He expressed his shock at the heinous Israeli attack and terrorist strikes that targeted Doha on September 9, affirming his country's absolute solidarity with Qatar during this critical period. He condemned the Israeli attack as a blatant violation of international law, Qatari sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of the country.

Reaffirming Somalia's unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people of Qatar during this critical period in history, he considered any aggression or violation of a country's sovereignty as well as any killing of innocent people, a breach of international law, especially the United Nations Charter.

He reiterated the call on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to fulfil its responsibilities and mandate to maintain international peace and security, warning that silence or inaction in the face of these violations would set a dangerous precedent that undermines international law.

He pointed out that this reckless Israeli escalation comes at a time when the world needs diplomacy, restraint, dialogue, and peaceful settlements. He emphasized that the role played by Qatar in this regard is pivotal to promoting peace and stability efforts, particularly in light of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and called for global support for Qatar's efforts rather than attempts to undermine them through hostile actions.

The Somali President stressed that the destruction and loss of life in Gaza is a sad reality that calls for immediate action. He affirmed his country's full support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid, in full accordance with international law and legitimacy.

QNA