Somalia: Somali Government Troops Launch Operations Near Coastal Town of Harardheere

Harardheere, Somalia, Sept 16 — Somali government forces stationed in the coastal town of Harardheere in the central Mudug region have launched large-scale security operations aimed at preventing potential attacks by the militant group Al-Shabaab, local officials told Shabelle Media.

The military campaign comes amid heightened security concerns following a deadly clash in the nearby Galgaduud region, where Al-Shabaab militants attacked the town of Ceeldheer just days ago, leaving multiple casualties on both sides.

According to officials in the Galmudug State administration, the ongoing operations are designed to thwart any further offensives by the insurgent group, which has intensified its activities in the central regions in recent weeks.

Government troops--comprising both Galmudug regional forces and allied local militia known as Macawiisley--have reportedly established new defensive positions on the outskirts of Xarardheere to strengthen security and preempt any threats to the town and surrounding communities.

"The aim is to deny Al-Shabaab any opportunity to destabilize the area," said a senior Galmudug security official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We are committed to safeguarding the gains made in the region."

The operations are expected to continue in the coming days, with ground forces conducting search operations and patrols in suspected militant hideouts.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, has waged a brutal insurgency against the Somali government for over a decade, frequently targeting military installations, civilian areas, and key infrastructure.