Rwandan Farms Go High-Tech to Fight Drought

In Rugende's arable wetlands in Rwamagana District, the sound of sprinklers hissing across rows of crops fills the air as farmers move quickly between plots.

They adjust pipes, check water pressure, and ensure every crop receives enough moisture.

With no rainfall since the start of the September-December rainy season in this area, sprinkler irrigation has become their lifeline, keeping the fields green.

Sprinkler irrigation technology refers to a system of irrigating crops by spraying water into the air so that it falls to the ground like rain.

Water is pumped through a network of pipes and released through nozzles, breaking into fine droplets that moisten both soil and plants.

Rwanda is relying on sprinkler irrigation, alongside four other techniques, to expand irrigated land to 132,171 hectares by 2029, up from 71,585 h

ectares today.

"We are applying sprinkler irrigation on nine hectares, of which three hectares are under rice cultivation and six under vegetables. We will soon deploy solar-powered irrigation as well," said Jean Baptiste Dusabimana, an agronomist with Solid Africa, which grows crops to supply schools, hospitals, the Special Economic Zone and other institutions.

The farm also applies permaculture--a design approach for farms, gardens and communities that works with nature rather than against it.

In practice, this involves mixing crops, trees and animals in a self-sustaining system--for example, planting fruit trees alongside agroforestry species and vegetables, enriching soil with compost, and harvesting rainwater for irrigation.

"We also harvest rainwater in ways that combat soil erosion and irrigate vegetables. We channel run-off water into the fields, practise minimum tillage to reduce soil disturbance, and make organic manure. This improves soil structure, retains water, and gradually increases yields," Dusabimana explained.

Through its Zero Waste programme, leftover food from hospitals and schools is collected, composted with grass, and transformed into organic fertiliser within three months before being reused on the farm.

The organisation is working with more than 4,500 farmers to promote smart and sustainable agriculture.

"We now exploit all farming seasons thanks to irrigation. We even grow vegetables in season C, which we previously could not because of the dry season," said farmer Pelagie Nyiransekuye.

Key techniques and subsidies to boost irrigation

Solange Uwituze, Acting Director General of the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), said the government subsidises 50% of irrigation project costs, with farmers contributing the remainder.

"The farming community is rapidly embracing cutting-edge irrigation technologies, including solar-powered drip systems, sprinkler kits, motor pumps, treadle pumps, and rainwater harvesting using dam sheets and tanks. Commercial agriculture and year-round crop production are now possible through the government's strong promotion of small-scale irrigation technologies (SSIT)," she said.

Drip irrigation is a method of watering crops by delivering water directly to the root zone of each plant, drop by drop, through a network of pipes, tubes, and emitters.

Solar-powered irrigation systems use the sun's energy to pump water, offering farmers a cleaner and more affordable option than diesel or petrol engines.

Rwanda has planned to invest $285 million in the use of solar water pumping systems for irrigation within agricultural production to replace diesel pumps from 2020 to 2030.

"Small-scale irrigation technologies-SSIT are pre-assembled systems that include drip, sprinkler or rain-gun irrigation powered by portable pumps--gasoline, diesel or solar. They are designed for farms between half a hectare and ten hectares," Uwituze explained.

Farmers are given 50 percent subsidy to buy water harvesting equipment such as tanks, dam sheets but also solar water pumps with capacity to pump uphill on 75 percent subsidy.

She added that treadle pumps, operated manually, remain a simple and low-cost option for smallholders, while plastic and concrete tanks, along with dam sheets, are increasingly used to collect and store rainwater.

A treadle pump is a simple, foot-operated water pump used for irrigation. Farmers stand on two pedals (treadles) and use their body weight to drive the pump, which lifts groundwater and directs it to fields through hoses or channels.

"Motorised and manual pumps are common, but there is growing effort to shift away from diesel and petrol towards cleaner energy sources. Based on approved designs by districts, RAB, service providers and farmers, the government covers 50% of costs," she noted.

Innovation in the field

Rwandan innovators are also developing new irrigation solutions.

A remote-controlled robotic irrigation system, which enables farmers to water their fields via mobile phone or computer, could soon be scaled up to help farmers cope with dry spells.

The system recently won second runner-up in the mechanisation innovation category at the 18th National Agriculture Show in Mulindi/Gasabo.

Remote robotic irrigation combines robotics, sensors and communication technologies to deliver precise amounts of water directly to crops. The system can be managed from anywhere, eliminating the need for farmers to be physically present in the fields.

"The robot connects to a water reservoir and links to a mobile application. You can schedule irrigation on specific days and times, morning or afternoon. It also has a rain-detection feature that stops irrigation when it rains. The app automatically detects dry spells," explained Pierre Claver Ntigurirwa, an electronic engineer with Smart Hub Rwanda.

Smart irrigation (IoT-based systems) use sensors, mobile apps, or computer controls to monitor soil moisture, weather, and crop needs, and then apply the right amount of water automatically.