Egypt: President El-Sisi's Speech At the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar

"In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful"

My brother, Your Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani,

Emir of the State of Qatar

Your Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses,

The Kings, Presidents and Princes of Arab and Islamic States

Your Excellency Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit,

Secretary General of the League of Arab States

Your Excellency, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha,

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

May Allah's peace and blessings be upon you

At the outset, I would like to extend my profound appreciation to my brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the State of Qatar for hosting this crucial summit. This gathering convenes at a critically momentous juncture, amid formidable challenges that our region is grappling with, which Israel seeks relentlessly to turn into a lawless arena for aggression. Such actions pose a grave threat to the stability of the entire region, and constitute a severe breach of international peace and security and a dangerous violation of the established tenets of the international order.

I would also like to convey to the leadership and people of Qatar Egypt's unshakable and full solidarity and cooperation with its brothers in the face of this heinous Israeli aggression on Qatari airspace and territories, which amounts to an outrageous violation of international law and the United Nations Charter and establishes a perilous precedent that undermines Arab and Islamic national security.

Let me state with absolute clarity: this act of aggression irrefutably demonstrates that Israel's actions have abandoned all political or military rationale and have brazenly crossed every red line.

I express, in the strongest and most unequivocal terms, our condemnation of this Israeli aggression against the sovereignty and security of a fellow Arab nation. This is particularly egregious given Qatar's pivotal role, alongside Egypt and the United States, in mediating a ceasefire in Gaza and bringing an end to the war and unprecedented suffering endured by the Palestinian people.

I also warn that Israel's reckless and increasingly destabilizing conduct poses a grave risk of significantly broadening the scope of the conflict and plunging the region into an uncontrollable spiral of escalation. This is a situation that is utterly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

Your Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses,

While Egypt urges the international community to uphold its moral and legal responsibilities to prevent the recurrence of such assaults and end Israel's brutal and indiscriminate war, which necessitates holding accountable those responsible for the flagrant violations and dismantling the entrenched culture of impunity that has long shielded Israeli practices, it has now become demonstrably clear that the aggressive approach adopted by Israel carries a deliberate intent to sabotage all efforts toward de-escalation and reaching an agreement that would secure a permanent ceasefire and ensure the release of hostages and detainees. Furthermore, this conduct indisputably reveals the profound absence of political will on Israel's part to engage in any earnest efforts toward establishing a just and enduring peace in the region.

The unchecked Israeli recklessness and its increasingly inflated arrogance require us, as leaders of the Arab and Islamic worlds, to act collectively to establish foundations and principles that genuinely reflect our shared vision and interests. The recent adoption by the Arab League Council, at its last ministerial session, of the resolution titled "The Common Vision for Security and Cooperation in the Region," provides a vital foundation upon which we can build, ultimately forging a unified Arab-Islamic consensus on a governing framework for regional security and cooperation and establishing the necessary implementation mechanisms to address the delicate situation we are facing. This framework shall prevent any party from asserting regional dominance or imposing unilateral security arrangements that would undermine the security and stability of Arab and Islamic nations.

Your Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses,

Israel must comprehend that its security and safety will not be achieved through policies of force and aggression, but rather an unwavering commitment to international law and full respect for the sovereignty of Arab and Islamic nations. The sovereignty of these nations shall not be infringed upon under any pretext. These are utterly non-negotiable principles.

The world must, therefore, recognize that Israel's policies are jeopardizing the prospects for peace in the region and brazenly defying international laws, established norms, and humanitarian values. The persistence of this course of action will only breed further tension and instability for the entire region, with dire consequences for international security.

And to the people of Israel, I say: "What is currently unfolding undermines the future of peace, threatens your security and the security of all peoples in the region, erodes opportunities for any new peace agreements, and even aborts existing peace accords with the nations of the region. The consequences will, then, be severe, dragging the region back into an atmosphere of conflict and squandering the historic efforts to build peace and the gains they have yielded. This is a price we will all pay, without exception. Therefore, do not allow the peace efforts of your predecessors to be in vain, for a time will come when remorse is utterly futile.

Your Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses,

Egypt affirms its utter rejection of the targeting of civilians and the policy of collective punishment and starvation practiced by Israel against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, which has led tens of thousands of innocent civilians to perish over the past two years.

I stress here that military solutions, the thwart of mediation efforts, and continuing to impose a fait accompli through brute force will not achieve security for any party.

In this context, Egypt will continue its steadfast support for the resoluteness of the Palestinian people on their land and their adherence to their identity and legitimate rights, in accordance with international law. It will also confront any attempt to undermine these inalienable rights, whether through settlement activities, land annexation, displacement, or other forms of uprooting Palestinians from their land, using pretexts and justifications that are unacceptable under any circumstances.

Egypt reiterates its complete rejection of any proposals to displace Palestinians from their land. Such proposals have no legal or moral foundation and will only expand the scope of the conflict, which would destabilize the entire region.

Your Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses,

The time has come to seriously and decisively address the Palestinian issue, as it is vital to the region's stability.

A just and comprehensive solution to the central issue of the Arab and Islamic worlds is based on ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In this regard, I affirm that Egypt aspires that the convening of the two-state solution conference that will be held on September 22nd, on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly in New York, would represent a pivotal milestone on the path to achieving a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue, particularly through the recognition of the State of Palestine. I reiterate the call for the immediate recognition of the State of Palestine by all states that have not yet taken this step, as this is the only way to preserve the two-state solution.

Your Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses,

We stand at a critical moment that requires our unity to be a fundamental pillar for addressing the challenges that our region faces, ensuring we do not slide into further chaos and conflict, and preventing the imposition of regional arrangements that conflict with our common interests and vision.

Our message today is clear: We will not accept any attack on the sovereignty of our countries, and we will not allow peace efforts to be thwarted. We will all stand united in defense of Arab and Islamic rights, at the forefront is the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state and live in freedom, dignity, and security.

In conclusion, our positions must change the enemy's perception of us, so it can see that the geography of any Arab country extends from the Ocean to the Gulf and its umbrella is wide enough for all Islamic and peace-loving countries.

In order for this perception to change, it requires adopting strong decisions and recommendations, and working to implement them with sincerity and honest intentions, so every transgressor is deterred and every adventurer takes heed.

At this critical historical juncture, it has become imperative for us to establish an Arab-Islamic mechanism for coordination and cooperation to enable us all to confront the major security, political, and economic challenges surrounding us. Establishing such a mechanism now represents the way to strengthen our front and ability to confront current challenges and take the necessary steps to safeguard our security and common interests.

As it always has, Egypt extends its full support to all earnest efforts for a just peace and for the security and stability of the Arab and Islamic worlds.

Thank you.

May the peace and blessings of Allah be upon you.

Presidency