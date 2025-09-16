Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Pakistani Prime Minister

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Monday, September 15, 2025, with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha, Qatar.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President began the meeting by offering his deep condolences to the government and people of Pakistan on the victims of the recent floods that swept the country, as well as the victims of the terrorist attack that occurred on September 13.

President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's firm stance in condemning all forms of terrorism and extremism and its categorical rejection of these phenomena that threaten security and stability.

The meeting addressed ways to strengthen relations between Egypt and Pakistan. The two leaders agreed on the importance of developing joint cooperation in various fields, particularly economic, trade, and investment, to serve the mutual interests of both countries and to keep pace with the accelerating regional and international challenges that require concerted efforts and coordinated positions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President and the Pakistani Prime Minister expressed their strong condemnation of the recent Israeli attack on the State of Qatar. They emphasized that this aggression is a blatant violation of international law and the principle of respecting state sovereignty.

In this context, President El-Sisi reiterated that Egypt was one of the first countries to warn, since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip, of its dangerous repercussions, as it is a spark for an extended cycle of conflict and tension in the region. This necessitates intensifying international efforts to stop the war, end the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip, and immediately begin reconstruction, in addition to launching a serious political process that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy references, which ensures the achievement of a just and sustainable peace in the region.

The Pakistani Prime Minister lauded Egypt's effective role in calming regional tensions, and praised Cairo's efforts in mediating a ceasefire in Gaza and its diligent pursuit to alleviate the suffering of civilians, as well as its role in facilitating an agreement to resume cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.