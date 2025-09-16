Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets President of Türkiye

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Monday, September 15, 2025, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha, Qatar.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that the meeting saw a mutual affirmation of the growing momentum in relations between Egypt and Türkiye, and the continuous coordination between the two countries at the bilateral, regional, and international levels.

President El-Sisi and the Turkish president expressed their strong condemnation of the Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar, considering it a flagrant violation of the provisions of international law and the United Nations Charter. They also renewed their complete rejection of the policies of siege and starvation to which the Palestinian people are being subjected, which aim to displace Palestinians from their homeland.

The two leaders reiterated the necessity to end the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and affirmed that the only way to achieve lasting stability in the region is through the implementation of the two-state solution, by establishing an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments in several countries in the region. Both leaders emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty of states and preserving their territorial integrity and the resources of their peoples. They also stressed the continuation of consultation, coordination, and joint action to restore regional stability.

