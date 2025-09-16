Egypt: President El-Sisi Participates in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi participated on Monday, September 15, 2025, in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha to discuss the Israeli aggression on the State of Qatar.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the summit focused on the recent Israeli aggression, emphasizing the unity of the Arab and Islamic position in rejecting the blatant violation of the sovereignty of Arab states. The summit also highlighted the importance of concerted efforts to prevent the region from sliding into further conflict and violence, which would risk expanding the scope of tension and instability.

President El-Sisi delivered a speech during the summit, outlining Egypt's perspective on the current developments. In his speech, the President reiterated Egypt's firm position in supporting Arab and Islamic unity, and rejecting any violations that infringe upon the sovereignty of states or threaten their security and stability.

