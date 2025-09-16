Rwanda/Uganda: Golf - Nsanzuwera Wins 2025 Johnnie Walker Uganda Professional Golf Open

Rwandan professional golfer Celestin Nsanzuwera added the 2025 Johnnie Walker Uganda Professional Golf Open to his trophy cabinet after yet another stellar performance at the scenic Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club in Uganda on Saturday, September 13.

The tournament, which attracted golfers from 10 countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Cameroon, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d'Ivoire and hosts Uganda, witnessed the Rwandan golf ace's exceptional consistency across four rounds.

Outscoring 80 golfers that participated in the tournament, Nsanzuwera completed with 6-under par (278 strokes), securing the victory with 19 birdies, 41 pars, 10 bogeys, and one double bogey.

In excellent form since April, Nsanzuwera's triumph marked a third major victory in less than two months.

"I am so excited. I needed this victory. It was a very competitive tournament, and I give credit to the rest of the players who pushed me throughout," he said after his victory in Uganda.

He pocketed the lion's share of Ugandan Shilling 31.5 million (approximately Rwf 12 Million) prize from a total professional prize kitty of Shilling 150 million (approx. Rwf61 million). Kenya's Njoroge Kibugu finished second with 3-under-par 281, while Cameroon's Pristhy Fon Nji secured third place at 282. Uganda's Marvin Kibirige and Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi tied for fourth at 283.

Nsanzuwera, who represented his country for the first time in 2012 holds the 2025 Rwanda's Rwanda open tournament and has already established himself among top African golfers on the continent.

On September 5, the 1790th ranked star delivered a masterful final round to claim the SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship, which served as the fifth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour-East Africa Swing at Kigali Golf Resort & Villas.

He also won the Sunshine Development Tour which took place at Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort in Diani, Kenya on August 11.