Uganda: NUP Begins Vetting Parliamentary Aspirants

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has kicked off the vetting of aspiring Members of Parliament, with the process starting on Monday at the party's headquarters in Makerere-Kavule.

Aspirants from Wakiso, West Nile, and Kigezi were the first to appear before the party's Electoral Management Committee.

The vetting exercise marks a crucial stage as Uganda's political parties prepare for the 2026 general elections, where candidates will contest seats ranging from village councils to the presidency.

NUP officials say the process is designed to uphold transparency, integrity, and issue-based politics.

Committee chairperson Harriet Chemuntai said the assessment would weigh vetting performance at 40 per cent and grassroots support at 60 per cent.

"We want a fair process that upholds discipline and issue-based campaigns, not slander," she told aspirants, urging them to respond confidently and avoid intimidation.

The first session drew aspirants from Wakiso District, including incumbent Woman MP Betty Ethel Naluyima, who said her service record gave her confidence in seeking re-election.

Later, general seat aspirants followed, among them Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Sseggona and challenger Emmanuel Magoola Matovu.

Matovu welcomed the process as transparent and pledged to focus on poverty alleviation.

In Nansana Municipality, the vetting drew public attention with appearances by former NBS anchor Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa and singer-turned-politician Mayanja (Big Eye).

Another aspirant, Mufuuyira Biku, caused a stir by arriving on a bicycle, insisting he was a serious contender against incumbent Kyaddondo East MP Nkunyingi Muwada.

Muwada dismissed the spectacle, citing his track record and condemning reports of abductions of NUP members.

Human rights lawyer George Musisi, vying for the Kira Municipality seat, also expressed confidence in the process, pledging support for whichever candidate the party selects.

In West Nile, aspirants including Avuga Maurice (Maracha) and Kopik Stephen (Koboko) vowed to unseat ruling NRM incumbents, accusing them of neglect and poor service delivery.

The vetting will run daily until Saturday, covering regions in phases: Kampala City, Acholi, and Ankole on Tuesday; Greater Masaka, Lango, and Toro on Wednesday; and Greater Mpigi, Karamoja, and Bunyoro on Thursday.

According to the Electoral Commission roadmap, final nomination of parliamentary candidates is set for October 15-16.