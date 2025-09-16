Uganda: Collins Tanga Rallies Youth Around Gig Economy, Says 'Heat Is Constant'

Collins Tanga, a contender in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Youth League elections, has pledged to champion the recognition of young people's contributions through innovation and the gig economy.

Speaking during the NRM Youth League Chairperson Debate at Next Media Park on Monday, Tanga emphasised the need to create opportunities for "vijana" whose efforts he said often go unacknowledged despite driving much of the country's productivity.

"We are developing an app called the Kachuba Economy a platform anchored in the gig economy to address the challenges young people face. Many youths are doing the work, but their contributions remain unrecognised. This innovation is meant to change that," Tanga said.

Branding himself as "the hottest man in town," Tanga highlighted his long-standing connection with young people, tracing his journey back to his university days.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Right from my campus days, I have served the young people. I know how to connect with them. The heat is neither increasing nor decreasing; the heat is constant. The heat is constant," he said.

Tanga also acknowledged the role of elders in shaping the path of the youth, but urged that the younger generation be allowed to move faster in implementing new ideas.

"The elders are always present to guide us. It's just that we, the young people, want to move at a faster speed," he added.

Tanga's remarks come against the backdrop of a turbulent electoral process within the NRM Youth League. The Central Executive Committee of the ruling NRM party has set Thursday, September 18 as the date for repeat elections for internal leaders representing the youth.

The elections were initially held on August 27 at Kololo Independence Grounds, where Tanga was declared winner with 1,567 votes against Brenda Kiconco's 1,335.

However, the exercise was marred by running battles, disputes over delegates' lists, and clashes involving youths, security forces, and election officials.

Following multiple petitions from rival candidates; including Kiconco, Mackline Natukwasa, and Wilson Otto, the NRM Election Tribunal, chaired by lawyer John Musiime, annulled Tanga's victory on September 8, citing irregularities such as voter manipulation and undue influence.

The tribunal also directed that NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Tanga Odoi, who is Collins Tanga's father, should not oversee the process.

Tanga, however, dismissed the ruling, insisting his win was legitimate, arguing that his father did not influence my campaign or solicit support, he only fulfilled his official duty of announcing results.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the repeat elections draw closer, Tanga has continued to project confidence, positioning himself as a bridge between the young and the old within the ruling party.