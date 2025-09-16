Uganda: Police Raises Reward to Shs60m for Information On Entebbe Couple's Murder

The Uganda Police Force has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering justice in the ongoing investigation into the gruesome murder of prominent couple, David Mutaaga, 69, and his wife Deborah Florence Mutaaga, 62, who were killed at their home in Lugonjo-Nakiwogo, Entebbe municipality, Wakiso district.

Addressing the media on Monday at Police Headquarters in Naguru, Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke announced a major development in the case as the reward for credible information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators has been increased from Shs50 million to Shs60 million.

The increment follows a directive from the Director of Criminal Investigations (CID).

"The actual suspects are still at large, and the search is ongoing. We call on anyone with reliable leads to come forward. All information will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality, and the informant's safety will be fully guaranteed," Rusoke said.

He added that while several individuals have been questioned in connection with the case, those found with no strong evidence against them have been released. Investigators continue to pursue fresh leads to ensure the killers are brought to justice.

The double homicide occurred in the early hours of July 6, 2025, when unknown assailants broke into the couple's residence. Police reports indicate that the attackers scaled the perimeter fence, forcibly entered the house, and fatally stabbed the victims.

The bodies were later discovered by the couple's shamba boy, Ronald Golooba, who alerted authorities after suspecting a robbery had taken place.

Officers responding to the scene found both victims dead inside the house, with the female victim partially undressed, suggesting a possible sexual motive or humiliation element.

Forensic teams also noted signs of violent entry, including a shattered bedroom window and tampered roofing.

CCTV footage retrieved from the compound confirmed that the assailants gained access by scaling the fence, while sniffer dogs later lost their trail at the main gate, indicating a possible escape route.

Kituuma emphasized that community cooperation remains a critical pillar in solving high-profile crimes such as this.

He appealed to members of the public to provide any information that could aid investigators, warning the media against circulating unverified reports that may derail the process.

"We welcome scrutiny, but it must be fair and informed. Premature conclusions do not help investigations; they hinder them," he said.

The Police urged anyone with credible leads to reach out immediately through official communication channels.

The Shs60 million reward remains available for information that directly leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.