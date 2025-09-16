Uganda: 20 Presidential Aspirants Submit Signatures to EC

The number of presidential hopefuls who have presented their supporters' signatures to the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters on Seventh Street, Industrial Area, Kampala, has risen to 20, according to EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi.

Out of the 220 who picked nomination forms in August, nine represent political parties while 11 are independents.

Mucunguzi said the commission is carefully verifying each submission to ensure that every supporter is a registered voter, a citizen, and has not endorsed more than one aspirant.

He noted that some submissions had errors, including deliberately wrong National Identification Numbers (NINs).

"That is why the EC wants to make sure that every detail of nomination forms is accurately done and verified before submission," Mucunguzi said, adding that certificates of compliance will be issued in due course.

Among the political parties, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) on Friday submitted 2.2 million signatures endorsing President Museveni.

They were delivered by party secretary general Richard Todwong, alongside senior officials including Rose Namayanja Nsereko, Tanga Odoi, and Barbara Nekesa.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has also submitted endorsements for its president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), with secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya stating the party had gathered more signatures than required.

Similarly, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) filed over one million signatures backing Nathan Nandala Mafabi.

Other parties that have complied include Uganda People's Congress (UPC), the Common Man's Party, Uganda People's Movement, the Revolutionary People's Party, the Conservative Party, the National Peasants Party (NPP), and Joseph Kabuleta's National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED).

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) attempted to submit but was turned away after falling short of the requirement of 98 districts.

Independent aspirants include John Katumba, who made headlines in 2021, Victoria University law student Alvin Mivule, Francis Ntezibyayo, pastor Henry Byabakama Katabazi, and several others.

Katumba had a rocky start this time, with the EC initially refusing to accept his documents after he arrived at 11pm without a proper cover letter.

Frustrations remain among some independents, with David Magezi accusing the EC of delays despite submitting early.

The commission has reiterated that compliance is non-negotiable, with districts providing fewer than 100 signatures automatically disqualified.

With presidential nominations set for September 23-24, the EC says only aspirants who meet the legal threshold will proceed to the ballot.