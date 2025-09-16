Namibia: 'Hotstix' Mabuse to Light Up Windhoek Jazz

South African jazz icon Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse will headline the 2025 Windhoek Jazz Festival, promising a vibrant mix of local and international acts.

The festival, officially launched by the City of Windhoek last week, is set to showcase both local and global talent at Hage Geingob Stadium on 1 November.

According to City of Windhoek mayor Ndeshihafela Larandja, the festival has grown into more than a concert, serving as a platform for creativity, diversity, and unity through the language of jazz.

"Jazz embodies freedom, innovation, and collaboration, values that align perfectly with our vision for Windhoek as a progressive and inclusive city," she said at the launch.

This year's edition features a mix of local acts, including Bongani Soul, Sigera Jazz, Swinger Jazz Band, Ugly Creatures, Esme Songbird, and Harmonic Grooves.

Acording to Larandja, the festival aims to provide Namibian artists the opportunity to perform alongside international icons while nurturing the creative industries as a key pillar of social cohesion and sustainable urban development.

She highlighted the broader impact of the event, noting it stimulates the local economy, enhances tourism, and empowers small businesses and creative entrepreneurs.

"Events like the Jazz Festival play a vital role in positioning our capital as a vibrant cultural destination," she said, emphasising the city's commitment to supporting cultural initiatives.

Larandja extended gratitude to sponsors and partners, praising the role of public-private collaboration in elevating cultural events and fostering community pride.

Tickets are available through Webtickets, priced at N$300 until 30 September, N$350 from 1 to 31 October, and N$400 on the day of the event.

Festival organisers have promised additional international performers will be announced in the coming weeks, building anticipation for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and togetherness.

With its combination of local talent and headline international acts, the 2025 Windhoek Jazz Festival continues to position Namibia as a hub for cultural exchange while inspiring and uniting music lovers across the nation.