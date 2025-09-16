Nigeria: Unimed Advocates Deployment of Tech, Innovation for Transformation of Medicare in Nigeria

The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, Ondo State has advocated deployment of technology and innovation for transformation of medical care in Nigeria.

This call was made at the opening ceremony of the second Faculty of Clinical Sciences Conference held of Thursday, 11th September, 2025 at the Oladipo Akinkugbe Hall, Laje Campus of the institution.

Showcasing the remarkable transformation that can occur in medical care at the conference, aptly themed "Transforming Medical Care in Nigeria through Technology and Innovation", the keynote speaker, Dr Hammed Ninalowo, a US trained Double- boarded Diagnostic and Vascular/Interventional Radiologist and Founder of IRDOCNIGERIA, chronicled how he and his team has been able to deliver Interventional Radiology care to Nigerian and Sub-Saharan African patients.

He showcased how technology transfer and up skilling have helped not only to record many firsts by his team, but to localise their global expertise by using local team to carry out their operations, thereby limiting capital flight from Nigeria.

Dr. Ninalowo's presentation showed he has pioneered many procedures in Nigeria and West Africa including the first Transjugular Portosystemic shunt, first mechanical thrombectomy for stroke, first prostate artery embolization, first endovascular repair of aortic aneurysm, first Intra-arterial chemotherapy (IAC for Retinoblastoma).

In his words, "In the last 24 months, we have treated 29 irons in about 27 patients. 23 out of the 27 of these patients are fully recovered."

He went further to say that "if you look at the local surgical data, where the mortality rate is about 47%, we are doing much better now."

While welcoming participants to the conference, the Vice-Chancellor of UNIMED, Professor Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, emphasised the need for inclusive leadership.

According to her "Diversity, equity and inclusion must not be afterthoughts; they must be embedded into the very foundation of our healthcare transformation."

The Professor of Paediatrics and Child Health went on to say that even though the challenges facing our heath care are real, she encouraged that every challenge is also an invitation to innovate.

To this end, she advocated collaboration among all the stakeholders in the health sector, "By fostering collaboration among clinicians, researchers, technologists, and policymakers, we can craft solutions that are not only effective but also sustainable and scalable."

The Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Professor Oluseyi Adejumo, explained why UNIMED, as the premier university of medical sciences is taking the lead in the deployment of technology and innovation to medical care in Nigeria.

He said, "This gathering is coming at a time when the world is rapidly progressing in technological interventions and artificial intelligence.

"The healthcare space is not left out and it has become clear more than ever, that technology has numerous and vital roles to play in the practice of medicine, in this current age.

"We must therefore leverage on these potentials and innovations to improve our healthcare delivery system if we do not want to be left behind!"

The opening ceremony of the conference had the pioneer Visitor to UNIMED, former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, Hon. Jibayo Adeyeye, former Special Adviser to the Governor of Ondo State on Legislative Matters and critical stakeholders from the academia and the health sector in attendance.