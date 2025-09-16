Zimbabwe: Fuel Better, Run Better - What to Consume Before, During and After Your Run

People are running. Running to exercise. Running to socialize. Running to achieve personal goals with every mile completed.

When all one needs is a good pair of shoes, running seems like an easy activity to start. However, running requires preparation and training, both physically and mentally.

An avid runner herself, Camille Worthington, Ph.D., assistant professor and registered dietitian in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of General Internal Medicine and Population Science, discusses an important aspect to one's running success -- how to fuel the body.

"When fueling your body, it is easy to fall behind and hard to catch up," Worthington said. "However, proper fueling before, during and after a run is essential to hitting your goals while keeping your body safe and healthy."

Know your fuels

Complex carbohydrates have slow digestion and absorption rates. They are a good source for sustained energy, which is needed for longer runs. Complex carbs include whole wheat breads, whole grain crackers and vegetables.

Simple carbs are quickly digested and absorbed. They are sources of quick but short-term energy, which is beneficial during runs when one needs an energy boost. Simple carbs include pasta, white bread, chips, cookies and candy.

Protein offers many benefits for the body. For runners, it plays a crucial role in muscle recovery and helps reduce hunger. Proteins include lean meats, dairy products, eggs, yogurt and nuts.

Electrolytes, such as sodium, help maintain fluid and hydration levels in the body. Electrolytes are lost through sweat during exercise. Low levels can lead to muscle cramps, dehydration and dizziness. Electrolytes are naturally found in such foods as leafy greens, avocados, pickles, nuts and bananas.

Products such as gels, gummies, water, electrolyte packets, bars and salt tabs are popular fuel sources for runners. They often contain higher concentrations of carbs and electrolytes, such as sodium.

Time it out

Properly timing the intake of the fuels is as important as knowing what fuels to consume, Worthington says.

Fuel recommendations prior to a run depend on when one wants to eat. If you eat several hours before, focus on a mix of complex and simple carbs to increase different types of energy within the body. If you prefer eating closer to the run, prioritize simple carbs the body can quickly digest.

Stay hydrated with water before the run. For runs longer than an hour or in hot weather, preload with electrolytes.

Four hours prior: Meal with 4 grams of carbs, both simple and complex, per kilogram of body weight, or

One hour prior: Snack with 1 gram of carbs per kilogram of body weight

During two hours before: Drink 16 to 24 ounces of water and 400 milligrams of sodium

During a run, focus on simple carbs for bursts of energy. Complex carbs during a run can lead to sluggishness and gastrointestinal issues due to their slow digestion rate. Maintaining hydration levels with water, electrolytes and sodium is also a priority.

Under 30 minutes: Additional fuel may not be needed

30 minutes to one hour: Additional fuel depends on the person and external conditions

Over one hour: Aim for 30-60 grams of simple carbs and 400 milligrams of sodium every hour

Over three hours: Aim for closer to 90 grams of simple carbs per hour

Every hour: Aim for 12 to 28 ounces of water

Stay hydrated with water before the run.

After a run, mix complex carbs with protein. The carbs restore glucose stores in your liver and muscles that were used during your run. Protein helps with muscle recovery and can satiate hunger. Replenish hydration levels with electrolytes and water.

One to two hours after: Aim to have a snack with at least 35-40 grams of carbohydrates and ratio of about 3:1 grams of carbs to protein

Replenish electrolytes with 200-400 grams of sodium

Drink 16 ounces of fluid per pound of weight lost during the run

Worthington suggests post-run snacks such as:

5 cups of low-fat chocolate milk

Peanut butter and banana sandwich on whole wheat bread

A serving of fruit and a string cheese stick

A turkey sandwich or wrap with a side of fruit

Scrambled eggs with a slice of whole wheat toast

A meal replacement shake that contains carbs and protein

Ultimately, the "perfect" fuel routine comes down to the runner's preference. When experimenting, Worthington suggests changing only one fuel source at a time to understand what specific foods and products work best with one's body.

"It is a lot of trial and error. Worry less about the specific product, and more about the fuel source and ingredients," Worthington said. "Find what you like, what makes sense for your body and training, and what works best for your budget."

Graphics by: Jody PotterPhotos by: Andrea Mabry