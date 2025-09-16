Nigeria: Champions Emerge As AFC World Series Makes Historic Debut in Lagos

For four days, fighters from across the country battled not only for medals but also for a chance to write their names into the future of African combat sports.

The energy inside Lagos was electric as the AFC World Series closed its historic tournament -- the first private MMA promotion in Africa officially recognised as a continental ranking platform.

For four days, fighters from across the country battled not only for medals but also for a chance to write their names into the future of African combat sports.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

One of the standout winners was Victor Obadaya, who admitted his victory was bittersweet after defeating a teammate. "I was happy that I won, but I was not able to celebrate because he was my teammate. I take everyone in my team as a brother," he told PREMIUM TIMES. Still, the young fighter is already looking ahead, with ambitions of representing Nigeria at the Olympics and eventually competing in the UFC. "I feel this should be the opportunity to represent my country. I have a passion for this country, and I want to face whatever comes in front of me."

Building a pathway for African fighters

Henry George, president of the Nigerian Mixed Martial Arts Federation (NMMAF), praised the quality of the competition, stressing that Nigerian athletes are ready to rise to global levels. "We have top-tier fighters already because they've been inspired by our brothers competing internationally. What we're doing now is laying the infrastructure for proper development -- the amateur system, the ranking system -- so they have sufficient fights before going professional," he said.

Mr George explained that Nigeria follows international standards by ensuring fighters gain at least 10 amateur bouts before turning professional. "By the end of this month, we are going to the World Championship in Georgia. With the exposure from this platform, our fighters are ready and we are confident of winning medals," he added.

Lagos as Africa's sports hub

For Lekan Fatodu, director general of the Lagos State Sports Commission, the event confirmed the city's status as Nigeria's sporting capital. "For everyone following developments in Lagos, it is clear we have never seen something like this in recent times. We've hosted archery, fencing, table tennis, badminton, and now martial arts. Lagos State is the epicentre of sports in Nigeria -- and also of sports economics," he said.

Mr Fatodu emphasised that the state is committed to supporting athletes beyond the arena and promoting collaborations with private sector partners in entrepreneurship and scholarship opportunities. "Sports is no longer just a hobby; it is a global currency. Our responsibility is to provide an enabling environment and holistic support -- mentally, socially, and professionally -- so these athletes can thrive."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A vision for the future

For Raad Aswani, founder of the AFC World Series, the Lagos event marked a groundbreaking milestone. "No one has done something like this in Africa before. This is the first step in creating a pathway from amateur to professional MMA on the continent," he said proudly.

Mr Aswani explained that winners will progress to the Next Contenders Tournament later this year, giving athletes up to seven fights under their belts -- fast-tracking them toward professional status. "We don't want our athletes to stay with us forever. If we get them a spotlight in the UFC or PFL, we'll make sure that dream comes true," he said.

But he also issued a rallying call for wider support. "Every cent of this has come from our pocket. Now that you've seen the quality of what we've done, I urge sponsors and government to join us to ensure this remains a homegrown African product that lasts for generations."

Outside the battles in the cage, the Lagos show was alive with music, performances and fan-focused entertainment that kept the crowd buzzing throughout the week.

The spectacle peaked on the final day when Nigeria's UFC star, Sodiq Yusuff, joined the commentary team, adding global star power and sharp analysis that gave the championship bouts an extra layer of excitement.